National Football League 2025 NFL Draft odds: Back Steelers to draft a quarterback in Round 1 Published Apr. 2, 2025 3:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft will be here before we know it.

And if you know me, you know that I rarely miss a chance to put down a few wagers on a big event like this.

Also, as a former NFL lineman, I have a sense of what these organizations are doing to set themselves up for success next season.

With that in mind, let's take a look at a few Round 1 prop bets I like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seattle Seahawks to draft an offensive lineman in first round

The Seahawks drafting an offensive lineman in the first round is a favorite for a reason.

This Seattle team has two major positions of need heading into the draft. It needs a wide receiver, as the Seahawks released Tyler Lockett and traded DK Metcalf to the Steelers. It also needs to upgrade the interior offensive line. It signed quarterback Sam Darnold to be the QB moving forward, and he will need both an offensive line and receiving options to be successful.

This draft is not flushed with offensive linemen. And teams with needs at the position that want an immediate impact starter will need to draft those linemen early.

On the other hand, this draft is full of impact wide receivers, and it’s possible to find starters throughout the top half of the draft.

Where the Seahawks are drafting, they should have two options for interior offensive linemen. Those players are Tyler Booker from Alabama and Grey Zabel from North Dakota State. Booker would be an upgrade at either offensive guard spot and Zabel is a versatile athlete, and offensive linemen selected from the Dakota schools early in the draft have been fantastic players.

Considering their needs, the Seahawks would be wise to draft a lineman.

PICK: Seattle Seahawks (+105) to draft an offensive lineman in first round

Will Sam Darnold raise the Seahawks’ ceiling?

Pittsburgh Steelers to draft a quarterback in first round

This is a wager on the Steelers-Aaron Rodgers situation.

I get to wager 4.5/1 that they will not sign Rodgers. Currently, the Steelers have a quarterback room that includes Mason Rudolph and Skyler Thompson.

That’s not a quarterback room that will make them competitive in 2025, which is why they’ve been courting Rodgers.

Still, right now, I do not believe he’s close to signing. If he wanted to play for the Steelers, it would be done already. The offer is on the table, but it’s clear something is holding him back.

So, while the Steelers wait, they need to plan for the future. The future is drafting Jaxson Dart with the 21st pick. I could see this number coming down as the draft nears and Rodgers has not signed in Pittsburgh. So I’d get on this now.

PICK: Pittsburgh Steelers (+450) to draft a quarterback in first round

Why hasn't Aaron Rodgers signed with the Steelers?

Kansas City Chiefs to draft a defensive lineman in first round

I have strong feelings about the Chiefs' 31st pick, so this wager could certainly include some bias.

Kansas City must draft a defensive tackle at 31 for several reasons, and I think it will. The Chiefs need more pass rush outside of Chris Jones from the middle of the defense. I know the focus of the Super Bowl loss is on the offensive line, but was Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts touched the entire game?

This is a draft in which the Chiefs can address that need, as the first round is full of impactful pass rushers.

Right now, Kansas City is a favorite to draft an offensive lineman in Round 1, but I don’t see that happening. The Chiefs spent picks in the last two drafts on young offensive linemen who were projects. Those dudes have to play this season, and chasing another project offensive lineman at 31 would just be a waste of resources at this point.

Kansas City also needs a running back and a safety, but those positions can be addressed later in the draft. The Chiefs are perfectly positioned to draft a defensive tackle at 31, and I think they do.

PICK: Kansas City Chiefs (+190) to draft a defensive lineman in first round

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share