National Football League Former Eagle Jason Kelce makes graphic analogy on what tush push play feels like Published Apr. 3, 2025 5:14 p.m. ET

Jason Kelce was once at the heart of the Philadelphia Eagles' near-unstoppable tush push execution, a play which some NFL owners were on board with banning at the league meetings this week. That said, the conversation was "tabled" until May.

On the latest edition of the "New Heights" podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, the former Eagles center described the most difficult part of the play for an offensive lineman, using a very graphic analogy to explain how the play feels.

"It's less of a grueling play of like being cold-cocked, and it's more of a grueling play of like you gotta take a s--- and it just won't come out, and you're just squeezing forever until that thing comes out," Kelce said. "That's what it's like. That's what's grueling about it. It's like [long screaming]. I think everybody's been there."

As for his thoughts on the NFL potentially banning the tush push, Kelce said it would be a "hard rule to enforce" and that the debate over people getting hurt on the play is overplayed.

Kelce, a six-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Eagles (2011-23), during which the tush push play came into prominence.

After winning Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia has fortified its offensive line. The Eagles extended right tackle Lane Johnson, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season, and acquired guard Kenyon Green from the Houston Texans. Green likely replaces outgoing guard Mekhi Becton, who signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

As for who succeeded Kelce, Cam Jurgens, who mostly played guard in his first two NFL seasons, was Philadelphia's starting center for the 2024 season. Jurgens posted a 67.1 overall grade (16th among centers), a 68.5 run-blocking grade (19th) and a 56.5 pass-blocking grade (48th), per PFF.

