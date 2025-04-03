National Football League
Cowboys reportedly acquire QB Joe Milton from Patriots
Updated Apr. 3, 2025 11:39 a.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys have added a new face to their quarterback room.

Dallas has acquired second-year quarterback Joe Milton from the New England Patriots, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz. The Cowboys are sending a fifth-round draft pick to the Patriots for Milton as well as a seventh-round pick, according to NFL Media.

"My family grew up a Cowboys fan. My mom always had a Cowboys shirt on. She always talked about them. Living in Texas has been a longtime dream of mine. And now I'm with them. I'm ready to work," Milton told Schultz.

Schultz noted that the Patriots had better trade offers for Milton but chose to send him to a desired location.

This move comes in the wake of the Cowboys losing backup quarterback Cooper Rush to the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, and Trey Lance remaining on the open market. Milton will presumably be Dak Prescott's backup. Meanwhile, New England made the trade after signing veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs earlier this offseason. Dobbs will likely back up starter and 2024 No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye next season.

Milton, whom New England selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, played the majority of its Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills. In said game, Milton totaled 241 passing yards, one passing touchdown, zero interceptions and a 111.4 passer rating, while completing 75.9% of his passes. He also rushed for a score.

The Cowboys are coming off a 7-10 season, with Prescott missing the final nine games due to a hamstring injury.

