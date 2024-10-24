National Football League Giants owner assures coach Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen will return in 2025 Updated Oct. 24, 2024 11:43 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Giants won't be making a change at a pair of key leadership positions this offseason.

Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will return in 2025, Giants president and co-owner John Mara told reporters while attending the premiere of "The Duke: Wellington Mara's Giant Life."

"Obviously, we're all very disappointed with where we are right now, but I'm going to say one thing: We are not making any changes this season and I do not anticipate making any changes in the offseason either," Mara said.

Mara's commitment to Daboll and Schoen came as the team is in the midst of a second straight losing season. The Giants lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 28-3, in Week 7 to drop to 2-5 on the season. Ex-Giants running back Saquon Barkley's performance punctuated the sting of the loss to a divisional rival as he rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown. As detailed in "Hard Knocks," Schoen opted not to retain Barkley so they could commit salary to other positions on the roster.

Quarterback Daniel Jones also struggled in the game against the Eagles. He completed 14 of 21 passes for just 99 yards, adding 20 yards on the ground. Jones has completed 62.5% of his passes for 1,442 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions with an 80.6 passer rating.

Schoen opted to retain Jones over the offseason after he tore his ACL in 2023. However, he notably expressed interest in trading up from the sixth overall pick to select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Giants weren't able to find a trade partner, though, and they kept the sixth overall pick to select LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers. New York added a quarterback in free agency, though, signing Drew Lock.

Daboll and Schoen had a successful first season with Jones at quarterback in 2022. He completed 67.2% of his passes 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, with 708 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns that season to help the team make the playoffs. As a result, Jones received a four-year, $160 million extension with $92 million guaranteed. New York can release Jones this offseason while taking on a $22.21 dead cap hit as he has a $41.6 million cap hit in 2025 and a $58.6 million cap hit in 2026, per Spotrac.

Even though the Giants' commitment to Jones has been one of the reasons why the team has been hamstrung over the last two seasons, Mara has confidence in Schoen and Daboll to right the ship.

"Just the process that they have, being in the meetings with them, talking about where they see us going forward, talking about the evaluation of our personnel," Mara said. "I still have confidence in both of them."

While Schoen and Daboll had success in Year 1, the 2022 season was an anomaly for what's happened in New York in recent years. The Giants have made the postseason just twice since their last Super Bowl win in 2011.

Mara admitted that it's "very difficult" to remain patient because "the last 10 or 12 years have not been very good for our fans." But he said he wants to do "the right thing," which he thinks is giving Schoen and Daboll a fourth season together.

"I think I try to be more patient than maybe I've been in recent years," Mara said when asked if there was anything he learned from his father on how to deal with losing seasons. "He was patient. He preached that all the time, and I've probably been guilty of not being patient enough in recent years, and that's one of the reasons I'm committed to Joe and Brian and giving them a chance to turn this thing around."

