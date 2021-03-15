National Football League NFL Free Agency Tracker 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Last offseason, football fans saw arguably the biggest free agent move in the history of the NFL, when Tom Brady went South.

So, what's in store this year? There are plenty of incoming and outgoing players, particularly in New England. And as far as players whose futures look to be precariously in the balance go, look no further than JuJu Smith-Schuster with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stay up to date with all of the franchise-changing moves during NFL free agency, which kicked off on Monday.

Bucs re-sign Barrett, Gronk

Tampa Bay shook up the world by bringing in a big name before the 2020 season.

Now, the Buccaneers are just keeping a big name ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Re-signing Shaq Barrett was near the top of Tampa Bay's priority list this offseason, and on Monday, the Bucs got it done, locking up Barrett via a four-year deal.

During Tampa Bay's run to a win in Super Bowl LV, Barrett was dominant, racking up four sacks, four tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits in four games.

In 15 regular-season games, he tallied eight sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 16 QB hits.

The defending champs also kept a favored target of Tom Brady in-house, locking up tight end Rob Gronkowski with a one-year deal worth $10 million,

Patriots sign pass-catchers

After re-signing quarterback Cam Newton last week, New England made its first relatively big splash of the offseason, signing tight end Jonnu Smith, who spent the first four years of his career in Tennessee.

In 11 starts last season, he caught 32 passes for 358 yards and seven touchdowns. Later on Monday, news broke that the Patriots were also adding Nelson Agholor to the fold on a two-year, $26 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A true deep threat, Agholor finished second in the NFL with an average of 18.7 yards per reception in his lone season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. Prior to suiting up for Las Vegas, Agholor had five up-and-down seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bill Belichick also broke out the checkbook for another wideout in Kendrick Bourne, who reeled in $22.5 million over three years.

More on the Pats frenzy

In addition to weapons, Newton will get some protection, as New England acquired OT Trent Brown in a trade with the Raiders (including a 2022 seventh-round pick) in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Brown returns to New England after being a key piece for the Patriots in 2018, playing every game en route to a Super Bowl title.

The Patriots also boosted their defense, signing a two-year deal with DT Davon Godchaux, a four-year contract with LB Matt Judon, a three-year deal CB Justin Bethel and a four-year contract with S Jalen Mills.

Titans grab Bud Dupree

Bud Dupree's six years in Pittsburgh have come to an end, as the pass-rusher signed a multi-year deal with the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

Dupree made 11 starts with the Steelers last season before tearing his ACL in Week 12. He racked up eight sacks, eight tackles for loss, 15 QB hits and two forced fumbles on the season.

K.C. seals offensive line hole with Thuney

The Kansas City Chiefs' O-line could look completely different at the start of the 2021 season, as the club recently released tackles Mitch Schwartz and Eric Fisher. Meanwhile, guards Kelechi Osemele and Andrew Wylie, along with center Austin Reiter, are free agents.

Joe Thuney previously dominated the line with the Patriots, and K.C. needs the boost after a Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay.

Thuney played every single game in his five seasons in New England, becoming the first player in league history to open his career starting in three straight Super Bowls.

Patrick Mahomes sure seemed pleased with the news.

Raiders reach deal with DE Yannick Ngakoue

Pass-rushers were flying off the market on Monday, as the Raiders scooped up Yannick Ngakoue with a two-year, $26 million contract.

In joining the Raiders, Ngakoue will be on his fourth team since August. Drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in August 2020 and then shipped from Minnesota to the Baltimore Ravens in October of the same year.

Floyd remains in Los Angeles

Leonard Floyd's 10.5-sack season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 paid dividends, as the team rewarded him with a four-year, $64 million deal to stay in L.A.

Detroit Lions keep DE Romeo Okwara

The Lions re-signed the team's best pass-rusher, Okwara, to a three-year contract after a season where he recorded a career-best 10 sacks.

Winston staying in New Orleans

It's unclear if Jameis Winston will replace Drew Brees as the starter in New Orleans, but he'll have the opportunity to.

San Francisco re-signs CB Jason Verrett

With the 49ers losing depth at the cornerback position, the Niners will keep Verrett for one more year.

Following an injury-riddled career in Verrett's first four seasons, he became one of the most productive cornerbacks last season, playing in 13 games. He totaled two interceptions, seven pass breakups and a career-high 60 tackles.

Carolina solidifies the offensive line

The Panthers still have quarterback questions on the table, but in free agency, the club has shored up the offensive line. Carolina signed G Pat Elflein to a three-year deal and are reportedly zeroing in on OT Cameron Erving.

Jets land receiver Davis

The New York Jets hit wide receiver Corey Davis with a big payday on Monday, securing his services in "The Big Apple" for three season.

The Ravens find their starting guard

Juggernaut guard Marshal Yanda retired ahead of the 2020 season, leaving a rotating cast of players last year at the position. In order to provide stability, Baltimore signed former New York Giants guard Kevin Zeitler.

Houston makes moves on all ends

The Texans added special teams player Andre Roberts, who averaged 30.0 yards per kickoff return last season with the Buffalo Bills. Roberts is two years removed from his best season in 2018 where he finished second in the league in kickoff and punt return average.

In an effort to find stability on defense, the Texans continue to add at linebacker with Kamu Grugier-Hill. With the Miami Dolphins, Grugier-Hill earned 28 tackles and a sack last season. Houston also snapped up defensive tackle Maliek Collins and safety Terrence Brooks on one-year contracts.

Arizona supports Watt with LB Markus Golden

Golden will come in likely as a backup for J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones. Golden posted 4.5 sacks during his time with the Cardinals and the New York Giants in 2020.

The Cards, who originally drafted Golden in the second round in 2015, re-acquired the linebacker from New York in October 2020 for a 2021 sixth-round pick.

Now, they're ensuring he stays put in the desert with a two-year contract.

Chargers pony up for Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler

Following a record-breaking rookie season for quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers found their young star a new pairing at center.

Linsley joins the Chargers after starting 99 games in seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers. A first-team All-Pro in 2020, Linsley's contract will make him the NFL's highest-paid center.

And they didn't stop there, signing guard Matt Feiler to a three-year deal worth $21 million.

Broncos go heavy on D

Shelby Harris is staying in Denver with a new three-year, $27 million deal. According to Pro Football Focus, Harris finished the 2020 season as the sixth-best interior defender in the NFL with a grade of 88.3.

The Broncos also went shopping outside of the confines of Empower Field at Mile High, bringing in former Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby with a three-year pact.

This is a developing story.

