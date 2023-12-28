National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 17 picks Updated Dec. 28, 2023 10:56 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Want to win some free money while watching the NFL?

This weekend, you can do just that with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

The best part? It's free! More importantly, real people do win! Contestants have already won $170,000 through the first 16 weeks.

And if you need help before heading to the app to make your picks for this week's big games, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the six questions and my predictions.

Which player will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing and receiving)?

Kyren Williams, Rams (seven points); James Cook, Bills (eight points); Alvin Kamara, Saints (nine points); Saquon Barkley, Giants (10 points)

Buffalo and Los Angeles are in the thick of a race for a playoff spot. At this point of the season, I'll give a closer look to a running back whose team has something to play for.

Sorry, Alvin and Saquon.

Williams (1,057) and Cook (1,038) have both run for more than 1,000 yards, but Cook is a better receiver out of the backfield (40 catches for 433 yards vs. 30 for 192).

Let cook, Cook!

Prediction: James Cook

Order the teams by who will score the most POINTS from highest to lowest:

Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

All right, we've got head-to-head matchups here, as the Titans play at the Texans and the Saints play at the Buccaneers.

The teams are pretty close in points allowed per game — Houston 22.1, Tennessee 21.4, Buccaneers 20.1 and Saints 19.8.

The Texans are hopeful rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud clears concussion protocol. But even if he does, he last played on Dec. 10, so timing/rhythm might be an issue. The Titans are expecting rookie Will Levis (ankle) to return.

That leaves the two battle-tested veterans: Derek Carr of the Saints and Baker Mayfield of the Bucs.

Mayfield is a candidate for Comeback Player of the Year and has more TD passes than Carr (26-19), so the top pick from the 2018 NFL Draft is the choice to do some scoring.

Prediction: Buccaneers, Saints, Texans, Titans

Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (five points); Brock Purdy, 49ers (six points); Matthew Stafford, Rams (seven points); Jalen Hurts, Eagles (eight points)

Purdy has been sensational, but the Baltimore Ravens made him look pedestrian last week. Surely Commanders coach Ron Rivera took notes.

This is a crucial week for Mahomes and the Chiefs after losing last week to a Raiders team that didn't score an offensive touchdown. Something's not quite right in the K.C. locker room.

Stafford, meanwhile, has the Rams humming along, winning four of their past five games. He's thrown for 279 or more yards in three of his past four games, and he'll keep that going against the Giants.

Hurts and the Eagles broke a three-game slump last week and the good times will continue against Arizona, which has allowed the second-most points this season, but I expect Philadelphia to use a run-first, pass-second approach.

Prediction: Matthew Stafford

Order the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

A.J. Brown, Eagles; Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers; Puka Nacua, Rams; DK Metcalf, Seahawks

Metcalf has been befuddling for Seattle, topping 100 receiving yards just once in his past 11 games.

After his streak of six games in a row with at least 127 receiving yards, Brown has been quiet, topping 100 yards once in his past seven games.

Nacua is coming off a big game (11 catches, 164 yards, TD) and when he and Stafford click, the Rams usually win.

A priority for San Francisco this week is rebuilding Purdy's confidence, and the best way to do that is to look for quick hitters to Aiyuk for catch-and-run gainers.

Prediction: Nacua, Aiyuk, Brown, Metcalf

Who will have the most RECEPTIONS?

Travis Kelce, Chiefs (six points); Cooper Kupp, Rams (seven points); Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (eight points); Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (nine points)

Teams have kept Godwin out of the end zone as he has just one TD catch after catching 31 combined over the previous five seasons.

Kelce gets double-teamed right after the coin flip.

The Giants (229.7 yards per game, 20th) and Steelers (230.7 YPG, 21st) are nearly identical against the pass.

So give me Lockett at home with the 12th Man against Pittsburgh.

Prediction: Tyler Lockett

What will be the outcome of the Steelers-Seahawks game?

Steelers win, tie or lose by 3 points or fewer; Seahawks win by 4 points or more

Seattle's past four wins have been by four points or fewer, including the past two weeks, both by identical 20-17 scores.

This is a rare meeting between the franchises, as the all-time series is 10-10, and both teams are 8-7 this season and scrambling to make the playoffs.

Pittsburgh might start Mason Rudolph if Kenny Pickett isn't cleared after ankle surgery.

Due to the edge at QB, the Seahawks will win, but Mike Tomlin will keep it close.

Prediction: Steelers win, tie or lose by 3 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Seahawks 23, Steelers 20

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

