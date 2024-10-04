National Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 5 picks Updated Oct. 4, 2024 2:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 5 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 5 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Who will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Brock Purdy, C.J. Stroud, Matthew Stafford, Jayden Daniels

Purdy has been on an absolute tear this season, second in the league pass yards (1,130) while also having the most completions of over 20 yards (18). San Francisco is starting to get healthy and face a Cardinals defense that is allowing the fourth most points per game in the league at 26.5. I think Purdy and company go up big early in this game behind Purdy's continued hot play.

Prediction: Brock Purdy

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Panthers, Bears, Browns, Commanders

Jayden Daniels has looked incredible through four weeks and has the Commanders at 3-1 for the first time since 2011. They're third in the league in scoring and have weapons like Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Terry McLaurin outside of Daniels. The Bears are also a good play here, as they face the worst defense in the league in the Panthers. Carolina is allowing 32.3 points per game, but I think the former Heisman Trophy winner continues his hot play against a 1-3 Browns team.

Prediction: Commanders, Bears, Browns, Panthers

3. Who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Jayden Reed, Deebo Samuel, Marvin Harrison Jr., Tyreek Hill

Reed is one of six players in the league with over 330 receiving yards, and could have even more when you consider the fact that Jordan Love has missed two games in the first four weeks of the season. The Rams defense has allowed 19 big plays (rushes or receptions of 20-plus yards) this season, which is tied for the second most of any team. When you make it rushes or receptions of 30-plus yards, they've allowed 10— which leads the league. I expect Reed to garner a few chunk plays on Sunday.

Prediction: Jayden Reed

4. Who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

Lamar Jackson, Brian Robinson Jr., James Conner, Rhamondre Stevenson

Going along with my earlier theme of the Commanders rolling, I like Robinson Jr. to contribute to a prolific offensive day for Washington against Cleveland. He ranks 10th in the league in rushing and is averaging 4.7 yards per attempt. Jackson might also be worth a thought here, as he has 308 rushing yards on the year and faces a Bengals defense that is giving up 145.5 rushing yards per game– tied for seventh worst in the league.

Prediction: Brian Robinson Jr., Lamar Jackson, Rhamondre Stevenson, James Conner

5. Order the teams by who will have the MOST TOTAL YARDS (highest to lowest):

Patriots, Raiders, Dolphins, Broncos

A tough choice here as three of these four teams rank in the bottom five of the league in scoring. The lone team not to is the Raiders, but they face a Broncos squad that is holding opponents to 13.8 points per game— good for third best in the league. Denver also ranks second-to-last in scrimmage yards per game (271.3), which makes me think that game will be an extremely low-scoring affair. I'll go with the Dolphins to have the most yards, who should look better on Sunday with another week of Mike McDaniel's coaching under Tyler Huntley's belt.

Prediction: Dolphins, Raiders, Patriots, Broncos

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Cardinals win, tie or lose by 7 points or fewer OR 49ers win by 8 points or more

Kyle Shanahan has won the NFC West in three of the past five seasons and is 7-3 against Arizona in that span. He's won four straight against them with all of those victories coming by at least 16 points.

Prediction: 49ers win by 8 or more points

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: 49ers 28, Cardinals 17

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

