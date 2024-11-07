National Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 10 picks Updated Nov. 7, 2024 8:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 10 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 10 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which RB will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

J.K. Dobbins, Najee Harris, Aaron Jones, Bijan Robinson

Dobbins gets the best defense in the league (except when playing the Lions) in Tennessee— the Titans are holding opponents to 269.1 yards per game. Jones and Robinson have only eclipsed 100 yards once apiece this season. Harris has three consecutive 100-yard rushing games, and he gets a Washington defense allowing 143 rushing yards per game. There's a high chance Pittsburgh plays keep-away from Jayden Daniels and that offense, too, running the ball early and often.

Prediction: Najee Harris

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Patriots, Bears, Falcons, Saints

Is Caleb Williams good? I don't know. I think so, but he's been really uneven. He hasn't thrown a TD in two games. The Patriots in Chicago should be a get-right spot for Williams and the Bears — it better be. Meanwhile, the Saints fired coach Dennis Allen, and as we know, the boost that comes with a team's coach getting fired is real.

Prediction: Saints, Bears, Falcons, Patriots

3. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Patrick Mahomes, Sam Darnold, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert

Mahomes has one 300-yard passing performance this season, and he's passed for under 200 yards twice. He just hasn't been dominant through the air this season. Herbert gets the Titans, and they allow the fewest passing yards in the NFL. The Vikings are at Jacksonville. Let's go with Darnold, since Jacksonville has the second-worst passing defense in the league (264.3 pass yards per game allowed).

Prediction: Sam Darnold

4. Which TE will have the MOST RECEPTIONS?

Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Evan Engram, Cade Otton

Kelce has 24 receptions in the past two weeks, including a career-high 14 in Week 9. Who saw that coming? We have to bet on Kelce, based on the fact that he proved he can still do it, and Mahomes still trusts him to do it.

Prediction: Travis Kelce

5. Order the players by who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS (highest to lowest):

George Pickens, Jauan Jennings, Brian Thomas Jr., Justin Jefferson

Jennings is questionable to return from injury. Assuming he plays, we can still pass on that. Pickens will catch just about anything, as will Jefferson, but I expect a lot more passing in that Vikings-Jaguars tilt. Let's go with the best wideout in the league.

Prediction: Justin Jefferson

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

49ers win by 6 points or more OR Buccaneers win, tie or lose by 5 points or fewer

Is Christian McCaffrey playing this week? Is he not playing this week? That's the main focus coming into this one. If he's there, this Niners offense will be better in some fashion, even if he's slightly limited. But McCaffrey aside, Tampa is on short rest after an overtime loss to K.C. on Monday, and S.F. is coming off a bye.

Prediction: 49ers win by 6 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: 49ers 31, Bucs 23

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

