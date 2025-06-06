National Football League Five things the 49ers must do to win a Super Bowl after paying Brock Purdy Updated Jun. 10, 2025 3:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After spending the past two seasons contemplating how to reward their franchise quarterback for his stellar work as a starter, the San Francisco 49ers now have to plot out how to build a roster around a big-money quarterback. With Brock Purdy commanding $265 million on a five-year deal, the 49ers must surround him with an elite collection of playmakers and pass protectors, while retooling a defense that has lost some of the swagger and sack production that made it one of the league’s most feared units.

Perhaps CEO Jed York, general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have already crafted multiple versions of a plan designed to keep the team in title contention, while upgrading the depth chart to ensure Purdy has the surrounding personnel to help him maintain the gold standard of quarterback play that has the Faithful reminiscing about days of Joe Montana and Steve Young.

Given Purdy's 23-13 record, 67.5% completion rate, 64:27 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 104.9 passer rating through 40 career games (36 starts), including a spectacular 2023 campaign, it is easy to envision the 49ers hoisting a Lombardi Trophy with him at the helm if they make the right moves to accentuate his game and elevate his play as the QB1 of a perennial title contender.

Here are five things the 49ers must do moving forward to win with Purdy on a big-money extension.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

1. Build a dominant running game around CMC and others in the backfield

The 49ers’ offense begins and ends with an old-school running game that transforms pedestrian runners into 1,000-yard rushers, and Pro Bowl-caliber playmakers into MVP candidates. Christian McCaffrey has flashed gold-jacket potential as the RB1 in a scheme that enables him to work the edges and between the tackles on zone and gap scheme runs. The two-time All-Pro is averaging 115.5 scrimmage yards, including 77.6 rushing yards, in 31 games with the Niners. In addition, he has scored 31 total touchdowns and claimed a rushing title with the club.

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

While CMC is certainly the straw that stirs the drink, the 49ers have been able to post solid numbers on the ground with a collection of super-subs filling in at running back. Whether it was Jordan Mason (5.2) or Isaac Guerendo (5.0) last year, the 49ers averaged at least five yards per carry when one of the backups carries the ball as the temporary RB1. With the steady production forcing opponents to load the box out of respect for the running game, the 49ers’ ground attack is crucial for creating big-play opportunities for Purdy off play-action passes.

2. Stockpile the lineup with "catch-and-run" specialists on the perimeter

The 49ers’ success through the air is sparked by their ability to transform short passes into big plays due to the explosiveness of their perimeter pass-catchers. Since Shanahan took over in 2017, the 49ers have prioritized running skills with their wideouts as part of an effort to maximize the potential yardage after each catch. The team has coveted playmakers with punt return experience to ensure their perimeter receivers possess the skill, toughness and contact balance to run around or through defenders in space.

Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk were so effective as runners that the group earned the nickname "YAC Bros." due to their ability to rack up yardage in the open field. Though Samuel is no longer in a 49ers uniform, Kittle and Aiyuk are joined by Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall on the perimeter to continue the tradition in 2025. Measuring 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Jennings is a former high school dual-threat quarterback with a rugged game. He bullies his way past defenders, displaying outstanding strength and power with the ball in his hands.

Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after making a catch during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on December 30, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. The Lions defeated the 49ers 40-34. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Pearsall is a slick route-runner with punt return experience at Florida (and Arizona State). Despite receiving limited snaps in 2024, the former first-rounder is an explosive player with the ball in his hands. While he lacks the size to run through defenders, the second-year pro flashes the speed, quickness, and burst to zip past defenders on crossers and diagonals.

Given the 49ers’ basketball team-like versatility within their WR corps, Purdy should continue to post impressive numbers in a high-percentage offense that relies heavily on "catch-and-run" concepts to a collection of rugged playmakers with big-play potential.

3. Keep the pocket clean for Purdy

The 49ers’ much-maligned offensive line is seemingly in need of a makeover after a disappointing season in front of Purdy & Co. The leaky pass protection often left the 6-foot-1 pinpoint passer under duress, while the inconsistent push in the running game hindered the 49ers’ potential play-action aerial attack.

While most of the focus has been on who will eventually succeed Trent Williams on the edge, the 49ers believe in their developmental process under offensive line coach Chris Foerster. The veteran has a knack for transforming unheralded players into solid starters in an exotic smash-mouth system that features a "plug-and-play" element for runners and blockers. Much like longtime running backs’ coach Bobby Taylor has consistently discovered and developed late-round running backs into gems, the 49ers are counting on Foerster to transform a collection of low-cost free agents, developmental prospects, and reclamation projects into an upper-echelon front line.

Although the results were disappointing last season, the cost-effective approach will enable the 49ers to absorb Purdy’s big-money contract while acquiring premium assets at marquee positions. Moreover, the budget-conscious plan will help the 49ers stick to the blueprint (dominant running game + explosive play-action aerial attack + suffocating defense = wins) that has made them perennial title contenders in the NFC.

Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco defends during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

With the 49ers committed to giving Ben Bartch, Dominick Puni, Austen Pleasants, Spencer Burford and Andre Dillard chances to carve out roles as short-term and long-term starters, the Faithful needs to trust the process when it comes to the development and improvement of the O-line.

There's also the matter of 36-year-old Trent Williams, who returns after missing more than half of last season. The 49ers will soon have to find an eventual successor to ensure Purdy rarely deals with chaos from the blindside. Whether the team invests in a high-priced free agent or utilizes a top pick to add a franchise-caliber tackle to the mix, the 49ers must prioritize finding a premier edge blocker to protect their hefty investment in their young QB1.

4. Draft and develop a championship-caliber defense

After dropping $265 million on Purdy to secure the most important position on the team, the 49ers must commit to building a championship defense with a collection of young, cheap defenders surrounding a couple of stars in the lineup. With Nick Bosa and Fred Warner established and paid like superstars, the 49ers have committed to the "draft-and-develop" process for the foreseeable future.

The team selected defenders with their first five selections in the 2025 NFL Draft and added six total defensive stalwarts to a unit that seeks to re-emerge as a disruptive force under former and new defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. The former New York Jets leader has successfully developed a host of young defenders throughout his time as a head coach and coordinator; the 49ers’ desire to build a championship defense through the draft hinges on his developmental skills.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) during the college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 16, 2024, on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As the 49ers attempt to incorporate Mykel Williams (EDGE, Georgia), Alfred Collins (DT, Texas) Nick Martin (DL, Oklahoma State), Upton Stout (CB, Western Kentucky) and C.J. West (DT, Indiana) into a lineup that needed upgrades, particularly along the front line, the combination of personnel and coaching could produce spectacular results between the lines.

As Purdy’s big money begins to put a dent in the cap in 2026, the 49ers will need to lean on younger players to balance out the books. With Saleh’s history of crafting top defenses with newbies dotting the lineup, the 49ers’ commitment to a "draft-and-develop" model should help the team effectively manage a roster that features a quarterback commanding big money.

5. Kyle Shanahan must avoid the temptation to justify Purdy’s contract

Despite the questions surrounding the 49ers' decision to reward their franchise quarterback with a contract that puts him near the top of the market, the team cannot deviate from the successful blueprint that keyed Purdy’s success. As an efficient passer with a pass-first point guard mentality, the former seventh-round pick has been a perfect fit in an offense directed by a schematic wizard. Shanahan’s brilliant play designs and timely playcalling make it easy for the fourth-year pro to string together completions and produce "explosive" plays on carefully scripted deep shots.

Brock Purdy #13 and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers in the locker room before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium on August 18, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Saints 16-10. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Looking at Purdy’s spectacular 2023 campaign (69.4% completion rate, 4,280 pass yards, 31:11 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and 113.0 passer rating), it coincided with CMC leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,459), scrimmage yards (2,023), and combined scores (21). Given the two-time All-Pro’s impact, the 49ers should not depart from a successful blueprint that puts the franchise quarterback in a supporting role with the RB1 leading the way.

While the money suggests Purdy should carry the offense as the NFL’s newest member of the "$50 Million Club," the 49ers are at their best when the QB1 operates like a high-end game manager if his role remains the same within an offense that is loaded with blue-chip players around him.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .

