National Football League Falcons reportedly trade QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals after signing Kirk Cousins Updated Mar. 14, 2024 2:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the ink dry on Kirk Cousins' massive contract to become the next starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons, the team has wasted little time trading away the signal-caller who has started most of their games over the last two seasons. Atlanta is dealing quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore, per multiple reports.

Ridder, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after a college football career that included leading Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff, took over the Falcons' starting quarterback job late in his rookie season, supplanting Marcus Mariota in then-head coach Arthur Smith's offense. He then played in 15 games for the Falcons last season, starting 13 of them.

Ridder has a career 64% completion rate for 3,544 pass yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. During his time under center, the Falcons came under criticism for not using former first-round picks Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson more effectively in their offense, though Smith was also heavily blamed for this.

The Falcons were widely expected to move on from Ridder once Smith was fired and replaced by Raheem Morris as head coach. Morris told FOX Sports' Keyshawn Johnson on Johnson's podcast last month that he felt the Falcons were "a quarterback away." Landing Cousins, by far the best quarterback available in free agency, solidified that.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Falcons are also adding another pass-catcher for Cousins by getting Moore back from Arizona in the deal. Moore is a speedy downfield slot receiver who excelled in college at Purdue but only has 1,201 receiving yards and three touchdown catches over three NFL seasons. Moore will join a well-rounded wide receiver room that includes London and fellow newcomer Darnell Mooney, who also just signed with the Falcons in free agency.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share