Everything to know about the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Published Mar. 1, 2023 8:33 a.m. EST

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, home of the Indianapolis Colts.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's combine, and check back throughout the week for highlights from the offseason's most important evaluation event!

What is the NFL Scouting Combine?

The NFL Scouting Combine is a week-long event where members of NFL teams meet with potential draft picks. In the latter half of the week, players run drills relative to their respective positions. They also do the 40-yard dash, bench press and vertical jump, among other exercises.

How can I watch the NFL Scouting Combine?

The drills segment of the combine will air on NFL Network from March 2-5. It is closed to the public.

When do players participate?

Below are the dates for when position groups will participate in drills:

  • March 2 — Defensive linemen and linebackers
  • March 3 — Defensive backs and special teams
  • March 4 — Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends
  • March 5 — Offensive linemen and running backs

Which college stars will participate in the combine?

NFL Network reported on Monday that quarterbacks C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Will Levis (Kentucky) and Anthony Richardson (Florida) will participate in the combine, while Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter will sit out.

Check back throughout the week for updates!

