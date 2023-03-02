National Football League
DT Calijah Kancey runs second-fastest 40 at NFL combine since 2003

Published Mar. 2, 2023 7:16 p.m. EST

Rumble, big man, rumble,

Defensive tackles are generally known more for brutish strength rather than brisk speed, but occasionally, a hefty lineman reminds folks that NFL athletes are a different breed. 

Former Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey did just that Thursday at the NFL combine, posting the second-fastest 40-yard dash for a player at his position since 2003 with an astonishing 4.67. 

So just who is this blazing behemoth?

At 6-foot-1, 281 pounds, Kancey was Pitt's first unanimous All-American since Rams DT Aaron Donald, and finished his redshirt junior season as an Outland and Nagurski Trophy finalists, as well as College Football Network's National Defensive Tackle of the Year. 

Ironically, Kancey's 4.67 40-time was 0.1 second faster than Donald's 4.68 in 2013.

Kancey led all interior defensive linemen with 14.5 tackles for a loss this past season, while adding 7.5 sacks. 

Former NC State lineman Mario Williams sits ahead of Kancey on the all-time leaderboard for players at least 280 pounds, with a 4.66 time in 2006. 

