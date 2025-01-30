National Football League No Shedeur Sanders, but 4 other Buffaloes among Shrine Bowl players to watch Published Jan. 30, 2025 9:07 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

ARLINGTON, Texas — The first of the major showcase events for NFL Draft-eligible prospects culminates Thursday night as the East-West Shrine Bowl kicks off from AT&T Stadium.

Over the past several days, attendees have practiced under the tutelage of pro coaches and met with team personnel from across the NFL. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, the event’s highest-profile name and the potential No. 1 overall pick, didn’t participate in practices but met with teams and spoke to the media. The other Buffalo attendees did practice though, including one of his older brothers, safety Shilo Sanders.

Here are eight players to watch Thursday night in the Shrine Bowl:

Shilo Sanders, S, Colorado

Measurables: 6-0, 195 pounds

2024 stats (10 games): 67 tackles (2 for loss), 2 PBUs, FF, 2 FR (1 returned for a TD)

With his younger brother, Shedeur, not participating, Shilo is the highest-profile name set to play. But he had a quiet week of practice. His draft projections are vast, from late-round pick to undrafted.

Shilo was Colorado’s third-leading tackler last season. In 2023, he ranked second nationally with four forced fumbles and tied a Pac-12-high with 55 solo tackles.

Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

Measurables: 6-0, 175 pounds

2024 stats (12 games): 37 tackles (4 for loss), 4 INTs, 7 PBUs, FF

Bryant may have been the best overall player at Shrine Bowl practices. He had at least one interception and multiple pass breakups during the week. He’s a bit thin, but his fluidity and willingness to tackle stand out. His confidence is apparent, too — he was chirping with receivers during drills.

A projected mid-round pick, Bryant was the first Kansas Jayhawk to be named a first-team All-Big 12 selection in three consecutive seasons.

LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado

Measurables: 5-11, 167 pounds

2024 stats (13 games): 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 TDs

Colorado’s best wide receiver this past season not named Travis Hunter, Wester flashed throughout Shrine Bowl practices with his shiftiness and speed, making him a difficult cover for defensive backs.

Wester is a slot receiver and punt returner. He’ll need to put on weight for the next level, but his production and experience will give him a chance to have an impact on a pro roster. He had 252 receptions for 2,703 yards and 31 touchdowns in five seasons at Florida Atlantic (2020-23) and Colorado (2024).

Elijah Roberts, EDGE, SMU

Measurables: 6-4, 295 pounds

2024 stats: 35 tackles (11 for loss), 7.5 sacks, 2 FF

Roberts’ power was evident during practices, knocking back offensive linemen in drills. But he also showcased plus speed for his size to win from both the edge and interior, displaying his versatility.

A Miami transfer, Roberts had 24 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks and four forced fumbles across two years at SMU.

Will Sheppard, WR, Colorado

Measurables: 6-3, 205 pounds

2024 stats (13 games): 48 receptions for 621 yards and 6 TDs

Sheppard made the play of the week during Shrine Bowl practices.

In a red-zone 7-on-7 drill, he snagged what appeared to be a throwaway from UCLA’s Ethan Garbers in the back corner of the end zone with one hand. The touchdown catch was all the more impressive considering he was falling backward and defended tightly by LSU’s Zy Alexander.

It was the kind of play that could significantly boost his draft stock.

Formerly at Vanderbilt, Sheppard didn’t have eye-popping numbers in college. But his traits as a big-bodied receiver give him Day 2 upside.

Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland

Measurables: 6-3, 320 pounds

2024 stats (12 games): 29 tackles

Just 20 years old, Phillips showed great power and fast hands in OL/DL drills. He was tough to move on run plays in team periods.

Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado

Measurables: 5-10, 170 pounds

2024 stats (11 games): 37 catches for 441 yards and a TD

Few, if any, prospects helped their draft stock more than Horn. Throughout the practices, he showed quickness, great hands and a knack for creating separation.

Horn is small, and his underwhelming numbers at Colorado this past season (WR4 by production) may have had him on the seventh-round bubble. But his showing in Dallas may have solidified him as a Day 3 player.

Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

Measurables: 6-8, 344 pounds

2024 stats (13 games): 13 starts at left tackle

Possessing impressive physical traits, Pierce held his own in pass-protection drills. His technique could use further refinement as a taller offensive lineman, though.

Pierce had 26 starts at left tackle and 24 at right tackle across his last four seasons at Rutgers, so he has swing tackle upside as a late-round prospect.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

