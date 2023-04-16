National Football League Early NFL bettors backing Detroit Lions to win Super Bowl, NFC in 2023-24 Published Apr. 16, 2023 2:30 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Detroit Lions have the NFL's longest active playoff win drought, last winning in the postseason in 1992.

That drought didn't dissuade bettors from jumping on the bandwagon for the Lions – boosted by appearing on HBO's Hard Knocks – prior to last season.

Detroit responded to the heavy betting action by starting the season … 1-6. Ultimately, an 8-2 finish wasn't enough, as the Lions missed the postseason for the sixth consecutive season. But that 8-2 finish has emboldened Lions backers as BetMGM reported heavy betting action on Detroit advancing to Super Bowl LVIII.

Let's dive into the team's NFC and Super Bowl odds, plus insights from an oddsmaker previewing the upcoming season.

At FOX Bet, the Lions are tied with the Miami Dolphins for the 11th-lowest odds to win Super Bowl LVII in Las Vegas.

FOX Bet trading operations senior manager Dylan Brossman said the New York Jets have been more popular than the Lions, but Detroit remains a popular play outside the top five or six teams at FOX Bet.

DETROIT LIONS POSTSEASON ODDS

Odds to win NFC North Division: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Odds to win NFC Championship: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVIII: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Over/Under 9.5 regular-season wins

Over: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)

Under: +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)

C. J. Gardner-Johnson: 'Lions talent a little better than Eagles' Craig Carton and Josh Norman discuss whether there's any truth to Gardner-Johnson's statements.

BetMGM's Chase Kiddy wrote that 7.8% of the Super Bowl market and 8.3% of the overall handle are on the Lions. Detroit's handle is higher at BetMGM than the Cowboys and 49ers, and the Lions are their No. 1 liability in the Super Bowl market.

A reason for the renewed optimism is the Lions addressed issues in the secondary by signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson – who tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions – and cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley.

On offense, the Lions signed running back David Montgomery from division rival Chicago to replace the departed Jamaal Williams (New Orleans). Montgomery has accounted for at least 1,074 yards and six touchdowns rushing and receiving in each of his four seasons.

Plus, more importantly, help is on the way – the Lions have the sixth and 18th picks in the NFL Draft after adding defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in 2022.

The franchise joined the NFL in 1930 and has won the championship four times, the most recent in 1957. Can they realistically help bettors cash in this upcoming season?

Fanatics senior sports trader Steven Hemke – an admitted Lions fan and former FOX Bet sports trader – offered a couple of options for bettors to consider.

"Once again, the Lions have become the offseason media darlings of the league," Hemke said. "Last season, it was because of Hard Knocks. This year it is truly warranted, having an A-plus offseason filling holes in their roster through free agency, plus two first-round picks and four in the first 55 picks in the upcoming draft.

"Coming off a season where they won eight of their last 10 games, this team is poised to capture the division title for the first time since 1993 – yes, that's not a typo."

PICK: Lions win NFC North Division (+130 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $23 total)

"The only other contender here seems to be the Vikings. The Lions biggest weakness last year was stopping Justin Jefferson, and they have addressed the secondary signing Sutton, Moseley and Gardner-Johnson, plus possibly drafting a corner at No. 6."

"Even if they don’t win the division, the lack of depth in the NFC should see the Lions easily make the playoffs and eclipse 9.5 wins," Hemke said. "Heck, they almost did both of these last year after starting 1-6."

"I will admit I have a small play on this myself at +3500 after last year," Hemke said. "But if everything goes right for this team and they can win the NFC, why not just win the Super Bowl as well."

PICK: Lions Over 9.5 regular-season wins (-132 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $17.58 total)

PICK: Lions to make NFC playoffs (-170 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

LONG-SHOT PICK: Lions to win Super Bowl LIII (+2800 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $290 total)

