National Football League Are the Eagles the No. 1 'destination' team in the NFL now? Published Mar. 5, 2025 8:22 p.m. ET

The NFL's biggest names are drawn to places where it's clear that success leads to guaranteed money. The Eagles aren't playing games when it comes to that. They won Super Bowl LIX, and are now rewarding the players who played a crucial role in helping them achieve that feat.

In the past two days, they secured Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun for the foreseeable future. Barkley, who won Offensive Player of the Year in 2024, became the highest-paid running back of all time when he signed a two-year, $41.2 million extension on Tuesday. Baun, an All-Pro who led the team in total tackles, received a three-year deal worth $51 million, including $34 million guaranteed.

When fellow stars see their peers receiving this treatment, it's attractive.

"They've made themselves — if they weren't already — the No. 1 chosen destination of every single player in the league," Craig Carton said on FS1's "Breakfast Ball" on Wednesday. "Why? Because, unlike a lot of teams, they take care of their own."

Both Barkley and Baun, who signed with Philadelphia as free agents last offseason, stood out on a loaded Eagles roster. They were even highlighted as two of Tom Brady's LFG Players of the Year, with Barkley taking home LFG Player of the Year honors and Baun named the LFG Defensive Player of the Year.

Neither Barkley nor Baun had been publicly outspoken about their contract situations. The Eagles, though, made sure it wouldn't get to that point, which doesn't happen everywhere in the NFL.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been vocal about the team keeping its key players in Cincinnati, telling "Breakfast Ball" last month, "I know we all want to stay together and make it happen." But so far, the Bengals have assigned the franchise tag to wide receiver Tee Higgins the last two seasons rather than agreeing to a long-term deal. Ja'Marr Chase, who led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and TD catches, is still waiting for a contract extension. So is Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL in sacks (17.5) in 2024.

In Dallas, the Cowboys have yet to lock up star pass-rusher Micah Parsons, who has just one year remaining on his rookie contract.

"You mentioned Cincinnati," Mark Schlereth responded to Carton on Wednesday. "We've heard about guys being disgruntled. We've mentioned Dallas. We've heard about guys being disgruntled. I want guys that are happy, guys that are excited."

The Eagles, on the other hand, have left no doubts on the table.

Former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh has seen what Philadelphia has done and respects it.

"The Philadelphia Eagles is the best organization in football," Houshmandzadeh said on "Speak" on Tuesday. "Everybody on their team that earns a big contract, you are rewarded. Kudos to the Eagles."

With free agency and the NFL Draft coming around, Houshmandzadeh said he expects many players will be hoping to hear their name called by the Eagles.

Realistically, the Eagles have to pick and choose. Due to limited salary cap space — around $22 million before Barkley's and Baun's extensions, per OverTheCap.com — they were never going to be able to retain everyone who was part of their Super Bowl LIX roster.

"We know we're not going to be able to keep everyone. Certainly, we'd like to keep everyone," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. "I would just ask our fans to just have patience throughout the offseason."

So far, Philly has released veteran defensive backs Darius Slay and James Bradberry. The ripple effects may continue to unfold as Milton Williams and Josh Sweat, who combined for 4.5 sacks in the Eagles' 40-22 Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs, are set to hit free agency.

But that doesn't mean there are hard feelings.

During an appearance Wednesday on "The Facility," Slay was asked where he'd like to sign.

"The money equal and everything else is equal? Philly for sure," Slay said. "If Philly doing what I want to do, we in Philly again."

That's the sound of a longtime player who holds an organization in high regard. And that doesn't go unnoticed throughout the NFL.

