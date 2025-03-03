National Football League Bengals place franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins again Updated Mar. 3, 2025 3:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tee Higgins is back on the franchise tag.

The Cincinnati Bengals will place the franchise tag on the standout wide receiver for a second straight offseason, Higgins announced on Monday. The fifth-year veteran will receive the non-exclusive franchise tag, which will allow him to negotiate a contract with other teams in free agency.

When the Bengals placed the franchise tag on Higgins last offseason, there wasn't much dialogue over the possibility of signing a long-term deal. As a result, Higgins was the only player to play on the franchise tag in 2024.

Higgins, who turned 26 in January, made another strong case for a major payday in 2024. He recorded 73 receptions for 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns in 12 games, helping Joe Burrow earn MVP consideration as a result.

As a result, Higgins is regarded by some as the NFL's top pending free agent this offseason.

Even though Higgins will be on the non-exclusive tag, which would pay him $26.2 million, it presents a hurdle for prospective suitors to sign him. If another team signs Higgins to an offer sheet, the Bengals can either match or receive two first-round picks for him.

A trade might be in the cards for Higgins and the Bengals, however. The receiver changed agents in December, moving on from David Mulugheta before hiring Rocky Arceneaux and Caitlin Aoki of Alliance Sports, a possible sign that he wants to get a deal done with the Bengals after failing to do so in the previous two offseasons. He also shared that he would like to remain in Cincinnati earlier in February.

"Yeah, of course, we all want to keep the core pieces what it is, even with Mike Gesicki," Higgins told FOX19 in Cincinnati . "That's a core piece as well. So obviously, we want to build something here in Cincy. But you know, it's not in my hands right now. So I gotta do what I need to do, and if that's go to another team, that's what happens."

Burrow has also voiced that he wants to see Higgins, along with Gesicki, Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson, back in Cincinnati as they all deal with their contract situations. The QB even told FS1's "Breakfast Ball" earlier in February that he'd be willing to restructure his contract in order to help the Bengals keep those players as they seek to return to the playoffs in 2025 after missing the postseason the past two years.

"I think keeping everybody we had last year is obviously ideal," Burrow said. "I think we can do it. I know we all want to stay together and make it happen. So, we'll see what happens. But I'm confident that the guys involved will be able to do what it takes to get it done."

As the Bengals and Higgins work out a long-term deal, he'll still be accounted for against the salary cap. He'll hold a $26.2 million cap figure for the 2025 season unless he receives a long-term deal. Because he was franchise-tagged last offseason, Higgins' franchise tag number is 120% of his 2024 cap figure.

The Bengals have roughly $43 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com.

