National Football League Tom Brady's LFG Players of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Lamar Jackson for top honor? Updated Feb. 5, 2025 12:08 p.m. ET

The 2024 NFL season is near its end. There's one game left in the season, with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles going head-to-head again for a title in Super Bowl LIX (Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

At the end of each week in the regular season, FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady awarded his 3 Stars of the Week. With only one game remaining, it's time for Brady to hand out his LFG Players of the Year.

Tom Brady's 2024-25 LFG Awards

Brady picked a winner for LFG Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and Sixth-Round Pick of the Year.

Check out which players Brady gave out top honors for in 2024, with the GOAT's full analysis below!

LFG Player of the Year: Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley

2024 stats: 2,005 rushing yards (first in the NFL), 5.8 yards per carry, 13 rushing touchdowns (eighth), 33 receptions, 278 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns (Plus, 442 rushing yards, 6.7 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, seven receptions, 35 receiving yards in the postseason.)

Brady's thoughts: "There were a lot of amazing performances this year, but this year's LFG Player of the Year Award goes to — yeah, Giants fans cover your ears — Saquon Barkley. Congratulations, Saquon. You were amazing. Saquon rushed for over 2,000 yards in his first season with the Eagles. I still wish he got the chance to break the rushing record, though, but we're on to bigger and better things now … winning the Super Bowl. I'm fired up to see Saquon play on the biggest stage vs. the Chiefs."

LFG Offensive Player of the Year: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

2024 stats: 4,172 passing yards (fourth in the NFL), 41 passing touchdowns (tied for second), four interceptions, 119.6 passer rating (first), 915 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns (Plus, 429 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, one interception, 122.5 passer rating, 143 rushing yards in the postseason.)

Brady's thoughts: "Next up, my Offensive Player of the Year who settled debates of his own: Lamar Jackson. Thirty-one touchdown passes and only four interceptions. Time to give Lamar the respect he deserves as a passer because that Baltimore QB had a cheat code, and it was Lamar and Derrick Henry sharing that backfield. Congrats Lamar on a season that could very well end up with his third career MVP award."

LFG Defensive Player of the Year: Philadelphia Eagles LB Zack Baun

2024 stats: 93 solo tackles (first in the NFL), 151 total tackles (tied for sixth), 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, one interception, five forced fumbles (tied for first), one fumble recovery (Plus, 17 solo tackles, 26 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries in the postseason.)

Brady's thoughts: "Everyone knows I love an underdog story, so my Defensive Player of the Year Award goes to Eagles linebacker Zack Baun. Zack went from playing special teams in New Orleans to an All-Pro in his first year in Philly. He's a huge reason why the Eagles had the NFL's No. 1 ranked defense, and they're playing next week in New Orleans. Facing [Patrick] Mahomes in a Super Bowl will be a huge test, but I have no doubt that Zack and that defense is up for it."

LFG Coach of the Year: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid

2024 stats: 15-2 regular season record, 12-0 in one-score games (including the postseason), clinched sixth Super Bowl appearance (tied for second all-time)

Brady's thoughts: "Everyone loves to give the Coach of the Year Award to the newcomers, but I'm going with Andy Reid. One of the greatest coaches of all time, this season was his very best. The Chiefs set a franchise record with 15 wins. There's an old saying in football: You can't win until you keep from losing. That's what the Chiefs did all year. They found ways to win close games. I'm fired up to watch Andy and Patrick go for a three-peat next Sunday."

LFG Offensive Rookie of the Year: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

2024 stats: 3,568 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, 100.1 passer rating, 891 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns (Plus, 822 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, one interception, 97.9 passer rating, 135 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown in the postseason.)

Brady's thoughts: "If you lead your team to the NFC Championship, it's hard to make a case for anyone else. Jayden Daniels is my Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was such a stud this season. Twelve wins was the most for Washington in 33 years. Jayden has a rare confidence and poise under pressure at such a young age. Jayden's going to have a great offseason and I'm excited to see what he comes up with in Year 2."

LFG Defensive Rookie of the Year: Philadelphia Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell

2024 stats: 46 total tackles, 12 passes defended, 40 completions allowed on 69 targets for 447 yards and two touchdowns (Plus, 11 total tackles, two interceptions, four passes defended, five receptions allowed on 13 targets for 24 yards in the postseason.)

Brady's thoughts: "There were so many great rookies this year on the defensive side of the ball, but my Defensive Rookie of the Year goes to Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. He was thrown into a starting role in Week 1, and he continued to get better every single week, locking down some of the league's top receivers all the way down the stretch. Now, he gets to play on the biggest stage against the Chiefs' offense and Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. Take it all in, Quinyon, and go play with the fearless style you've played with all year."

LFG Sixth-Round Pick of the Year: Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin

2024 stats: 89 total tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, five passes defended (Plus, 15 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble in the postseason.)

Brady's thoughts: "Of course, we needed an award to rep all the guys that were overlooked on Draft Day. The first annual Sixth-Round Pick of the Year Award goes to Damar Hamlin. Despite all the obstacles thrown his way the last couple of years, he turned this year into his career best. He had two picks. He started every game he played in for that Buffalo defense, which was awesome all year long. Keep repping the sixth-rounders, Damar. Congratulations!"

