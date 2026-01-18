National Football League
Drake Maye 'Heartbroken' Over Bo Nix's Ankle Injury Ends His Season
Published Jan. 18, 2026 8:58 p.m. ET

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye got to know Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix during the pre-NFL Draft process as each was a prospect in the 2024 class. They were looking forward to the opportunity of rekindling that connection while battling for a spot in Super Bowl LX. 

But after Nix sustained a season-ending fractured ankle in the Broncos' AFC Divsional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills, they won't have that chance. 

"It was heartbreaking, for the player he is and the guy he is," Maye said a day later after the Patriots beat the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round to set up a meeting with the Broncos.

Maye and Nix faced one another in college when Oregon and UNC met in the Holiday Bowl in 2022. Nix got the best of Maye on that night in San Diego, leading the Ducks to a go-ahead touchdown with 35 seconds left. Maye wanted his revenge.

"Just look forward to matching up with him," Maye said. "We had one in college, and he got the best of me. I know he'll bounce back."

The two 2024 first-round picks will have to wait for their chance to share the field against one another in the NFL postseason. But Maye's not discounting the Broncos without Nix as backup Jarrett Stidham is set to fill in. He knows the Patriots have a history of losing to backup quarterbacks in the playoffs. 

"They have a good team and so it should be a tough one next week," Maye said. 

