Steelers Reportedly 'More Than Open' to an Aaron Rodgers Return Next Season

Last week, longtime head coach Mike Tomlin informed the Steelers of his intention to step down after 19 seasons, one day after the team's season-ending wild-card loss to the Houston Texans.

Now, all eyes are on veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will decide between returning or retiring this offseason. The Steelers remain "more than open" to a Rodgers reunion in 2026, according to a new report from ESPN, though it's unlikely. Regardless, the 42-year-old wants to take time away before deciding his future, and a huge factor will be who the organization picks to be its next head coach, per the report.

Front-runners for the vacancy in Pittsburgh are Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Another interesting name in the mix comes from the college football ranks in Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti.

One of the main reasons Rodgers signed with the Steelers last year was to play for Tomlin, so Pittsburgh's next hire will likely be a key factor in retaining the four-time NFL MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler. The Steelers are expected to speak with Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy, Rodgers' former head coach with the Green Bay Packers, per ESPN's report. McCarthy, 62, did not coach this season after spending the previous five at the helm of the Dallas Cowboys.

