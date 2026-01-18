National Football League
Steelers Reportedly 'More Than Open' to an Aaron Rodgers Return Next Season
National Football League

Steelers Reportedly 'More Than Open' to an Aaron Rodgers Return Next Season

Published Jan. 18, 2026 12:30 p.m. ET

There's a lot going on in Pittsburgh.

Last week, longtime head coach Mike Tomlin informed the Steelers of his intention to step down after 19 seasons, one day after the team's season-ending wild-card loss to the Houston Texans.

Now, all eyes are on veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will decide between returning or retiring this offseason. The Steelers remain "more than open" to a Rodgers reunion in 2026, according to a new report from ESPN, though it's unlikely. Regardless, the 42-year-old wants to take time away before deciding his future, and a huge factor will be who the organization picks to be its next head coach, per the report. 

[MORE: Steelers' Next Head Coach Odds: Rams' DC Favored; Curt Cignetti in the Running]

Front-runners for the vacancy in Pittsburgh are Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Another interesting name in the mix comes from the college football ranks in Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti.

One of the main reasons Rodgers signed with the Steelers last year was to play for Tomlin, so Pittsburgh's next hire will likely be a key factor in retaining the four-time NFL MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler. The Steelers are expected to speak with Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy, Rodgers' former head coach with the Green Bay Packers, per ESPN's report. McCarthy, 62, did not coach this season after spending the previous five at the helm of the Dallas Cowboys.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Pittsburgh Steelers
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: New York Giants Officially Announce John Harbaugh as Head Coach

New York Giants Officially Announce John Harbaugh as Head Coach

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports BettingWatch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One Image Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes