Donna Kelce's Super Bowl jersey lands in Pro Football Hall of Fame
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will both likely be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday — but their mom has already beaten them there.
Donna Kelce, who went viral leading up to the first brother-vs.-brother Super Bowl where Travis's Chiefs took on Jason's Eagles, has given her iconic half-and-half jersey featuring both of her sons to the Hall of Fame, along with the shoes she wore for the big game.
[Travis Kelce has no idea who several NFL head coaches are in hilarious video]
Donna was arguably the most popular figure in the Kelce family in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, with a notable appearance with both of her sons on the Super Bowl Opening Night stage and again on the field in Arizona before of the game itself with FOX Sports' Erin Andrews.
A few days afterward, Donna joined Travis for the Super Bowl champions' parade in Kansas City after the Chiefs edged the Eagles in a thrilling 38-35 matchup.
Both Travis and Jason later became emotional on their shared podcast when discussing their experience of seeing their mother so widely celebrated in the week leading up to the game.
[Tearful Travis Kelce after winning Super Bowl: ‘I feel a whole lot for my brother']
"The moment I saw Mom is when I got really emotional because man, it was so awesome," Jason said. "She was on top of the world for a week."
Now, the Kelce brothers will always have a reminder in Canton, Ohio of the week in which their mother was so celebrated.
