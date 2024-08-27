Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr to begin season on PUP, will miss at least first 4 games

National Football League
Odell Beckham Jr. will begin the 2024 season on the physically unable to perform list and will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Beckham, who signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins in May, has yet to suit up for his new team because of an undisclosed injury.

The Dolphins added the three-time Pro Bowler to be a strong third receiving option for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa behind star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but Tagovailoa has not yet had all three on the field at the same time.

"I've been able to hang out with him a good amount of times," Tagovailoa said Monday of Beckham, "cool dude, 100%. But does our relationship translate on the field? I couldn't tell you, because I haven't gotten reps with him and that's just the honest truth."

Beckham, drafted 12th overall by the New York Giants in 2014, has battled multiple injuries in recent years after bursting onto the scene as a rookie. He had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns with Baltimore last season before being released by the Ravens in March.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has indicated that he doesn't believe Beckham's injury is concerning, but his unavailability to start the season is not ideal for a receiving unit that has already battled numerous injures before the start of the 2024 campaign.

Receiver River Cracraft went on injured reserve Tuesday as the Dolphins made moves to get their roster to 53 players by the NFL's cutdown deadline. Cracraft suffered an upper body injury in the preseason that McDaniel said may not be season-ending but will sideline him for a while. Miami designated Cracraft as eligible to return at some point this season.

Miami ended Tuesday's roster cuts with four receivers on its active roster: Hill, Waddle, Braxton Berrios and rookie Malik Washington. Waddle has missed practice time with an undisclosed injury. A thumb injury kept Hill out of the team's final preseason game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

