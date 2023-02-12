National Football League Derek Carr won't accept Saints trade, Raiders will release QB 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL Network reported on Sunday that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has informed the team that he won't accept a trade to the New Orleans Saints or any other NFL team.

Las Vegas is expected to release Carr.

Carr, whose contract incudes a no-trade clause, met twice with the Saints this week.

NFL Network reported that Las Vegas and New Orleans had the framework of a potential trade in place, but that Carr's contract was a hold up.

The Raiders signed Carr to a three-year, $121.5 million extension last offseason. In the deal, there's a stipulation that if Carr is on the Las Vegas roster as of Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. ET, he'd be guaranteed $40.4 million. The Raiders have been working to move the QB before the guarantee kicks in.

Fifteen games into the season, the team benched Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. At that point, Carr and the Raiders mutually agreed that it would be best for him to stay away from the team with a potential offseason trade looming. Before being benched, he totaled 3,522 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and an 86.3 passer rating this season, completing 60.8% of his passes.

The 31-year-old Carr, who has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Raiders, would join a free-agent quarterback class that potentially includes Lamar Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo and Daniel Jones.

