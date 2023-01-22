Cowboys' Tony Pollard reportedly suffers fractured fibula in loss to 49ers
The bad news continued for the Dallas Cowboys following their season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Running back Tony Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula that will require surgery, and would likely mean a three-month recovery, ESPN reported.
Pollard suffered the injury late in the first half of the 19-12 divisional round loss when his leg got scrunched up on a tackle after making an 8-yard reception. He had 22 rushing yards on six carries and two receptions for 11 yards in Sunday's game.
The injury comes as Pollard is set to become a free agent this offseason. The 25-year-old is expected to be one of the top running backs in free agency. However, the Cowboys might place the franchise tag on him, which would be worth roughly $10 million for the 2023 season, the NFL Network reported.
Pollard had the best season of his four-year career in 2022. He rushed for 1,007 yards on 5.2 yards per carry, which was the seventh-best in the NFL among all players that qualified. He also had 39 receptions for 371 yards to go along with 12 total touchdowns (nine rushing, three receiving).
