National Football League Bengals vs. Bills highlights: Burrow, Cincinnati headed to AFC title game 11 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL divisional round continued Sunday with Joe Burrow and the AFC's third-seed Cincinnati Bengals taking down Josh Allen and the AFC second-seed Buffalo Bills 27-10 in snowy New York.

Cincinnati will face off against Kansas City next Sunday (Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m. ET) for a spot in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Next, the NFC will take center stage, as the fifth-seed Dallas Cowboys face the second-seed San Francisco 49ers (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). The winner of that game will go on to face the Philadelphia Eagles next week.

Here are the top plays!

Cincinnati Bengals 27, Buffalo Bills 10

And we're off!

The Bengals went 79 yards in six plays — four of which went for first downs — and capped off the drive with a dazzling 28-yard touchdown from Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase to put Cincinnati up 7-0 early.

Making a statement

The Bills went three-and-out on their first drive, putting the ball right back in Burrow & Co.'s hands.

The Bengals didn't waste any time capitalizing on their next possession. Burrow hit tight end Hayden Hurst for a 15-yard score to put Cincy ahead 14-0 late in the first quarter.

Just like that, Burrow was a perfect 9-for-9 for 105 yards and two touchdowns through two drives.

Trouble for the home team

The Bills went three-and-out once again on their ensuing drive, thanks to a strong showing from the Bengals' defense.

The first quarter ended with Allen just 2-for-4 passing for only six yards, while the Bills had just 11 total yards of offense.

Buffalo bounces back

Midway through the second quarter, Allen ran it in himself to avoid a first-half shutout and put the Bills on the board, 14-7.

What could have been

Chase was this close to adding this second score of the first half, but after review, the touchdown was overturned.

The Bengals settled for a field goal on that drive, taking a 10-point lead, 17-7, late in the second quarter.

No quit

Gabe Davis came up with a monster 25-yard catch along the sideline late in the frame, as the Bills charged downfield in an attempt to close the gap slightly before the break. However, Buffalo ended up punting the ball away on that drive.

Just like that, it remained 17-7 headed into halftime, marking the first time Buffalo trailed at home at the half this season.

Closing the gap

Buffalo made it a one-score game, 17-10, midway through the third quarter after some tough running and a short field goal.

Coming through!

It wasn't a seven-point game for long, however. The Bengals picked up their third touchdown of the game, thanks to an all-out effort from Hurst and Joe Mixon.

Then, Cincinnati added a field goal early in the fourth quarter to extend its lead to 27-10.

Coming up short

The Bills appeared to have a promising drive on their hands on the following possession, which started with a clutch toss to Dawson Knox to get into Bengals territory, but Allen & Co. ended up turning the ball over on downs in the red zone.

Buffalo wasn't able to get anything done after that, and things ended there, 27-10.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Cincinnati Bengals Buffalo Bills

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more