Cowboys, Packers, Bucs, 49ers: Whose Super Bowl windows are open?

There have been some monster moves this NFL offseason.

And on Monday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd decided which teams' moves have opened their Super Bowl windows — and whose moves have closed them.

Which teams have open Super Bowl windows? Teams like the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers have made some big changes this offseason, but are they bound for Super Bowl LVII?

Let's get to the list.

Buffalo Bills: Open

Cowherd's thoughts: "They had the No. 1 scoring defense … and they added Von Miller . … They're very much at the top of a wide-open Super Bowl window. They may have their window more open than anybody. They're still not paying Josh Allen big money yet."

Cleveland Browns: Closed

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think it's closed. I really do. Maybe it reopens? Do you know Deshaun Watson, next year, is gonna be 25% of their salary cap? Matthew Stafford is 6% of the Rams'. You also don't know if he's gonna play this year in September or October. So right now, this is not a Super Bowl team this minute."

Baltimore Ravens: Open

Cowherd's thoughts: "They can't get that beat up — they lost everybody last year. They lost Marcus Peters last year, they lost Ronnie Stanley, Marlon Humphrey, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards. They lost the whole team. They're back. The division is tougher, but the window is open."

Cincinnati Bengals: Open

Cowherd's thoughts: "Totally open. Massive upgrade on the Bengals' offensive line. [Joe] Burrow, by the way, rookie contract is only 4.7% of the Bengals' salary cap. So like the Rams, you get an elite quarterback, tiny cap hit, so you can go get another guard, another tackle. Wide-open."

Tennessee Titans: Closed

Cowherd's thoughts: "[Ryan] Tannehill now is getting older. Derrick Henry, getting older. I kinda feel like the window shut this year, and we saw it. Their pass defense has been bad in Tennessee for three straight years. I don't think that's better. And I think with Matt Ryan in the division and Trevor Lawrence now getting better with a real NFL coach, I think the Titans' Super Bowl window is closed."

Denver Broncos: Open

Cowherd's thoughts: "They played real defense last year, and they went and got D.J. Jones, one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league. And they had the No. 3 scoring defense anyway. Way better at quarterback. The division's tough, but you know again, obstacles — you're not gonna play all those teams in the playoffs potentially. … Window is wide-open for four or five years with [Russell Wilson]."

Kansas City Chiefs: Open

Cowherd's thoughts: "It's still open. Justin Reid was a good pickup after they lost "Honey Badger" (Tyrann Mathieu), and they have the best record in the NFL during the [Patrick] Mahomes era — 50 wins, 15 losses. I don't think they have the best roster in their division right now. I think Denver has more high-end players, actually. I really do. … But as long as you have Mahomes and Andy Reid, [the] Super Bowl window is open."

Las Vegas Raiders: Open

Cowherd's thoughts: "In an offensive-trending league, they have great weapons. Left tackle, quarterback, slot, Davante [Adams], [Josh] Jacobs, tight end. Has there ever been a division with four playoff teams? I mean, seriously. We have seven in each conference now, so after your four division winners — I don't know, somebody may go sub-500 in this division. That Raider offense is gonna cook. And now they have stability, GM and coach."

Los Angeles Chargers: Open

Cowherd's thoughts: "Still not paying Justin Herbert anything. Their problem was they could not get teams off the field on third down, so they went and got Khalil Mack — good run defender and a pass rusher — and J.C. Jackson, the corner. Brandon Staley [is] a defensive coach. I think they'll also attack the middle of their defense in the draft."

Dallas Cowboys: Closed

Cowherd's thoughts: "Amari Cooper, La'el Collins, Randy Gregory, Cedrick Wilson — those are playmakers. They lost four. And let's be honest about this; They're hoping Michael Gallup, off an ACL surgery, pops. They went from really good weapons to really average. Now, their division is terrible, but even with a bad division, they've only won it four times in 12 years. They only have two playoff wins in 12 years, and that's with good weapons."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Open

Cowherd's thoughts: "The under-the-radar move they got was Shaq Mason because they lost both their guards … and got Shaq Mason from the Patriots. And Russell Gage, the receiver from Atlanta, who again, you may know him from Fantasy Football, … is a really nice No. 3 receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin."

Los Angeles Rams: Open

Cowherd's thoughts: "Wide-open. Don't need to talk a lot about the Rams. Stafford, only 6% cap hit. They have got eight draft picks, so … they'll replenish the interior O-line. They need to get their linebacking corps and their interior O-line beefed up."

San Francisco 49ers: Open

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think Trey Lance can play. I don't know if it's wide-open, but it's open. They also have a lot of draft picks, they got compensatory picks. They're also gonna get something in the Jimmy Garoppolo trade, so they should have eight or nine draft picks. Again, they've got what they need, I think. Coach, young quarterback, a couple of great weapons, pash rusher. They need to get better at corner and restock their O-line on the right side."

Green Bay Packers: Closed

Cowherd's thoughts: "They have no weapons. It's over. Cold and closed. Cased closed, window closed in Green Bay."

