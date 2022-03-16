National Football League NFL free agency: Von Miller, Mitchell Trubisky among top signings 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Eric D. Williams

FOX Sports NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Rams zigged when other teams zagged.

Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay built a Super Bowl team in large part by hitting on foundational pieces in free agency, such as Leonard Floyd, Andrew Whitworth, Robert Woods, Odell Beckham Jr. and Eric Weddle.

The Rams also were more than willing to avoid the riskiness of hitting on high draft picks, instead trading away premium picks to secure difference-makers such as Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller.

With the start of free agency officially arriving Wednesday, the rest of the league has caught on to L.A.’s success.

"I mean, everybody copies you," Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said at the NFL Scouting Combine about the copycat nature of the NFL. "If you have a good idea, it’s going to last about six weeks. Then someone else is going to do it. You always have to try and be ahead."

NFL Free Agency: Packers, Buccaneers and Broncos headline winners Bucky Brooks lists his top five offseason winners, featuring the Chargers, Packers, Buccaneers, Broncos and Jaguars.

Free agency usually is a time when struggling teams chase big-name players in hopes of achieving postseason success. But this year, some teams that usually employ a draft-and-develop approach to roster-building followed the Rams’ lead, taking on more risk by grabbing a few free agents in hopes of chasing a Super Bowl title.

What’s more, a few teams that are typically risk-averse, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Ravens, looked to make bigger splashes at the start of free agency. Those three were in the bottom half of the league in free-agency spending the past five years. But they’re in the top five this year.

The following are the top 10 free-agent signings so far. This list does not include big names re-signing with their teams, such as Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, or trades, such as Russell Wilson moving from Seattle to Denver. Also, the blockbuster trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson still looms.

10. Von Miller, Buffalo Bills

The Rams would have liked to have had Miller, the owner of two Super Bowl rings, back for their chase of a second straight Super Bowl title. A return to the Denver Broncos or a move to his native Texas and the Dallas Cowboys also seemed possible.

However, Miller hit the jackpot by signing a six-year, $120 million deal that includes $53 million in guarantees as potentially the final piece of the Bills’ Super Bowl hopes.

Miller turns 33 on March 26 and remains one of the best edge rushers in the game. He was an important part of L.A.’s Super Bowl run, finishing with 43 combined tackles, 14 quarterback hits and nine sacks in 12 games (including postseason) after a midseason trade from Denver. This was the first time in his 11-year NFL career that he had the chance to test the free-agent market and establish his value.

9. J.C. Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers

The former New England Patriot inked a four-year, $82 million deal with the Chargers that includes $40 in guaranteed money, the largest deal in free agency this year. With Jackson, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley found a talented, Jalen Ramsey-type cover corner for his defense. Jackson can take the ball away, as evidenced by his 25 interceptions in his first four NFL seasons — the most in the NFL over that time.

Chargers GM Tom Telesco also moved away from his team's identity of making sensible signings in free agency. The Chargers made a big trade for edge rusher Khalil Mack and signed defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day to a three-year, $24 million deal to improve their run defense, poaching him from the crosstown rival Rams, with whom he played for Staley in 2020.

Bottom line? Telesco seized on the advantage of franchise QB Justin Herbert being on a rookie deal to build a team around him now. The Chargers must now respond to an ultra-competitive professional sports environment in Los Angeles, with the Rams clearly ahead in the battle for L.A.

8. Mitchell Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers

With Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers sought an answer to his replacement by signing Trubisky to a reasonable, two-year, $14.5 million contract.

The Steelers also looked to protect their new asset by signing guard James Daniels (three years, $26.5 million) and center Mason Cole (three years, $15.7 million). Both should be upgrades from Pittsburgh’s spotty offensive line play last season.

Trubisky will compete with Mason Rudolph for the starting job, but the Steelers also could add a rookie quarterback through the draft, such as Kenny Pickett. Trubisky is 29-21 as a starter, but NFL observers still question whether he can be an above-average quarterback in the league.

Mitch Trubisky replaces Ben Roethlisberger as Steelers QB I THE HERD Mitch Trubisky is reportedly signing with the Steelers, filling in for retired QB Ben Roethlisberger. Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor share their thoughts on the breaking news and whether Trubisky will be a good fit for the Steelers.

7. Alex Cappa/Ted Karras, Cincinnati Bengals

After giving up a league-leading 70 sacks last season, the Bengals addressed their issues in protecting franchise QB Joe Burrow by adding some beef up front.

Cappa comes from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he started at right guard, signing a four-year, $35 million deal that includes $11 million in guaranteed money. Karras will be penciled in as Cincinnati’s starting center after leaving the Patriots to sign a three-year, $18 million deal with the Bengals.

The Bengals got stronger up the middle — the fastest way to the quarterback — and still have a young, ascending player at left tackle in Jonah Williams. They also added help up front defensively by inking B.J. Hill to a three-year, $30 million deal. That’s not a bad start to replenishing an already talented roster that can make a run to get back to the Super Bowl.

6. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars

As they do every year (usually with poor results), the Jaguars dumped a wheel-barrow full of cash in free agency. According to ESPN, the team spent a league-leading $259.5 million on seven free agents.

The Jaguars have been top-10 free-agency spenders every year since 2017. They have a 25-56 record and one playoff appearance in that time.

But perhaps new head coach Doug Pederson, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, can change that dynamic. Signing receiver Christian Kirk to a four-year, $72 million deal is a good start, after all.

While the deal raised eyebrows in NFL circles, it’s really a two-year, $37 million deal when considering the guaranteed portion of the contract. That’s not a bad bet on the future potential of a 25-year-old receiver who led the Arizona Cardinals in receptions (77) and receiving yards (982) last season. Second-year pro Trevor Lawrence needs playmakers who can separate and create plays after the catch, and Kirk should help.

Other free-agent signings in tight end Evan Engram and receiver Zay Jones give Lawrence more options in the pass game, and guard Brandon Scherff should help protect him. The Jaguars also got a pretty good cover corner from the Rams in Darious Williams, a Jacksonville native.

5. Chandler Jones, Las Vegas Raiders

The 32-year-old edge rusher reunites with former Patriots defensive line coach and current Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in Las Vegas, signing a three-year, $51 million deal that's good for the top pass-rusher contract in free agency. The Raiders created room for Jones at edge rusher by trading Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Jones finished with 10.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss for the Cardinals last season, earning Pro Bowl honors. He recorded double-digit sacks in six of his past seven seasons.

He now pairs with Maxx Crosby to give the Raiders one of the most dynamic pass-rush duos in the NFL. Those two join an AFC West group that includes Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack for the Chargers, Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory in Denver, and Frank Clark and Chris Jones in Kansas City.

4. Marcus Williams, Baltimore Ravens

Williams follows in a long line of Ravens playmaking safeties, a list that includes Ed Reed, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson.

In signing Williams to a five-year, $70 million deal, the Ravens can get back to playing more single-high safety and becoming an even more aggressive, attacking defense with their front seven.

The Ravens allowed 31 passing touchdowns last season, tied for third-worst in the NFL. Baltimore also finished with a just nine interceptions.

3. Laken Tomlinson, New York Jets

Like the Bengals, the Jets need to better protect their young QB, Zach Wilson, who was sacked 44 times last season. Tomlinson, one of the best run-blocking interior lineman in the NFL, signed a three-year, $40 million deal that includes $27 million in guaranteed money. Jets head coach Robert Saleh is familiar with Tomlinson from their time together with the San Francisco 49ers.

At 30 years old, Tomlinson has missed one game in seven NFL seasons, so he provides stability. And he should help New York’s anemic run game. The Jets averaged just 98 yards per game last season, 27th in the NFL.

2. Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

Gregory appeared to be staying with the Cowboys until contract language not to his liking pushed him to a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos that includes $28 million in guaranteed money.

There’s no question that Gregory is one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL, and the Broncos need pass-rush help. However, how much production the Broncos will get from this investment is another matter. Gregory, 29, has never played a full season or finished with double-digit sacks in his five-year NFL career.

Randy Gregory flips the switch on Cowboys, signs with Broncos I UNDISPUTED Randy Gregory agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with Dallas before changing his mind and signing a similar deal with Denver hours later. Shannon Sharpe explains why he is OK with Gregory's flip.

1. Uchenna Nwosu, Seattle Seahawks

The USC product signed a two-year, $20 million deal that includes $10.5 million guaranteed to move up Interstate 5 and join the Seahawks.

The last time the Seahawks had a double-digit pass-rusher was Frank Clark’s 13 sacks in 2018. While Nwosu finished with just five sacks last year, he also recorded 17 quarterback pressures and 40 combine tackles, including eight tackles for loss.

What's more, he is just 25 in a league in which edge rushers can be productive into their 30s. Nwosu should improve Seattle’s ability to consistently get to the pass-rusher and will be familiar playing in Pete Carroll’s scheme from his days with former Chargers offensive coordinator and Carroll protégé Gus Bradley.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter @eric_d_williams .

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.