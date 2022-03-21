National Football League
Atlanta Falcons trade Matt Ryan to Indianapolis Colts Atlanta Falcons trade Matt Ryan to Indianapolis Colts
National Football League

Atlanta Falcons trade Matt Ryan to Indianapolis Colts

1 hour ago

The quarterback carousel continues, and Matt Ryan is the latest signal-caller with a new home.

After spending the first 14 seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

In exchange for Ryan, the Falcons get a third-round pick.

Indy traded last year's starter Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders earlier this month, meaning it has been in the market for a new starter in recent weeks. Now, the Colts will get one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the NFL, after it became clear that Ryan was on the market once the Falcons made a serious move to acquire Deshaun Watson.

Ryan is coming off a 2021 season in which he threw for 3,968 yards, 20 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and he is currently eighth on the all-time passing yards list with 59,735 in his career. That trails only Tom Brady among active quarterbacks.

Although he hadn't taken the Falcons to the playoffs since the 2017 season, Ryan owns six seasons of winning at least 10 games as a starter. He was also named the league MVP in 2016, when he led the Falcons to the Super Bowl.

With Ryan being traded, the Falcons are off the hook for the $7.5 million roster bonus that he would have been owed if he were still on the team come Tuesday. 

The move impacts the Colts and Falcons directly, but it also has implications on the status of former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield

With the Browns trading for Watson, Mayfield's time in Cleveland is coming to an end, and it was reported that he had named the Colts as one of his preferred landing spots if traded. That option appears to be off the board, leaving few teams with the immediate need for a starting quarterback.

Ryan's arrival in the AFC now gives the conference 10 starting quarterbacks that have been named to at least one Pro Bowl.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
The secret behind Tom Brady's social media
National Football League

The secret behind Tom Brady's social media

45 mins ago
NFL Free Agency Tracker: Matt Ryan to Colts, Jameis Winston stays put
National Football League

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Matt Ryan to Colts, Jameis Winston stays put

1 hour ago
Matthew Stafford gets his payday: Rams extend QB for $160M
National Football League

Matthew Stafford gets his payday: Rams extend QB for $160M

1 day ago
After Rams sign Allen Robinson, what's next for OBJ?
Los Angeles Rams

After Rams sign Allen Robinson, what's next for OBJ?

2 days ago
Why Cleveland Browns went all-in for Deshaun Watson
National Football League

Why Cleveland Browns went all-in for Deshaun Watson

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes