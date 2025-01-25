National Football League Commanders vs. Eagles: NFC East rivalry by the numbers Published Jan. 25, 2025 2:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This season's NFC Championship Game (Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) features a matchup between two long-standing NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders.

In fact, they've played each other 182 times and are the sixth-oldest (Washington) and seventh-oldest (Philly) NFL franchises. As for this regular season, the two teams split the series, each winning on their respective home turf.

Here are the numbers to know ahead of Sunday's tilt:

1: Washington and Philadelphia have met just once in the postseason, with the former claiming a 20-6 victory in the 1990 wild-card round. After falling behind 6-0 in the second quarter, Washington scored 20 unanswered points. Hall of Famer Art Monk and four-time Pro Bowler Gary Clark reeled in touchdown passes from Mark Rypien, while running back Earnest Byner led Washington with both seven receptions and 77 receiving yards. Five sacks of Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham helped Washington keep Philadelphia out of the end zone all game.

2: A roughly two-hour-and 20-minute drive on I-95 separates Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Eagles, from Northwest Stadium, home of the Commanders. It's the third-closest proximity among a divisional rivalry in the NFL behind Eagles-New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns.

3: Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been sensational this season, posting a combined 4,459 yards (3,568 passing, 891 rushing) and 31 touchdowns (25 passing, six rushing), recording a 100.1 passer rating and completing 69.0% of his passes in the regular season; to date this postseason, Daniels has thrown for 567 yards and four touchdowns, while posting a 116.2 passer rating. That said, the Eagles were able to slow Daniels down as a passer better than most. In Daniels' two games against the Eagles, he completed 64.8% of his passes, posted a 93.0 passer rating and threw three interceptions. Daniels' interception total was the most he had against an NFC East opponent (two games against Philadelphia, New York and the Dallas Cowboys) or any NFL team, with his completion percentage against the Eagles being 12th out of the 15 teams he faced and his passer rating 11th.

5: The Washington franchise has had five different names and has identified with two different cities (Boston and Washington D.C.) since its 1932 inception, whereas the Eagles have had the same name and played in Philadelphia since their 1933 inception — excluding the 1943 season.

6: Eagles quarterback and two-time Pro Bowler Jalen Hurts has thrived against Washington in his five-year career. Boasting a career 6-3 record against the Washington franchise, Hurts has totaled a combined 1,967 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 101.9 passer rating, while completing 65.0% of his passes. All five of those figures are his best against NFC East competition (Washington, Dallas and New York). Furthermore, Hurts has rushed for a combined 284 yards and six touchdowns on 7.1 yards per carry, which are also his best rushing figures against an NFC East opponent. On a separate note, the No. 6 also represents the number of games it took for Philadelphia to score 14 points against Washington.

7: Kirk Cousins was under center for Washington in Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season. Since 2017, Washington has had a different starting quarterback in Week 1 for seven consecutive seasons: Alex Smith, Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Carson Wentz, Sam Howell and Daniels. To put that into perspective, the Eagles have had just two Week 1 quarterbacks since 2016: Carson Wentz (2017-20) and Hurts (2021-24).

11: Washington won 15 of the first 17 games in this rivalry, headlined by an 11-game winning streak from 1937-42.

12: Philadelphia has had Washington's number in recent memory, winning 12 of the last 16 matchups, including a six-game winning streak from 2017-19 and a pair of three-game winning streaks.

14: The number of shutouts there has been in this NFC East series.

57: The two franchises have sent a combined 57 people (Washington with 32, Philadelphia with 27) to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

59: In 2010, the Eagles dropped 59 points in Washington on Monday Night Football, including an 88-yard touchdown pass from Michael Vick to DeSean Jackson on the first play from scrimmage and 28 points in the first quarter. Philadelphia, which finished with 592 total yards of offense, didn't score in the fourth quarter and intercepted its former quarterback, Donovan McNabb, three times. The 59 points is tied for the third-most points in an NFL game since 2010 and stands as the most points scored in the Washington-Philadelphia rivalry.

90: Of their 182 meetings, Washington has edged out Philadelphia with a combined 90-86-6 record.

140: A whopping 140 players have suited up for both franchises, including current Commanders tight end Zach Ertz, who won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles. Furthermore, many of the franchises' best players are among that list of 140 players, including quarterbacks Sonny Jurgensen and Donovan McNabb, wide receivers Art Monk and DeSean Jackson and linebackers Ryan Kerrigan and Jeremiah Trotter.

