National Football League Bucs-Colts, Rams-Packers, Browns-Ravens highlight Week 12 By The Numbers 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

And just like that, only six weeks remain in the NFL season.

Sunday's slate is highlighted by two huge matchups on FOX between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts in the early window, followed by Los Angeles Rams-Green Bay Packers in the afternoon.

Here are the numbers to know for Week 12's matchups.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (7-3) at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (6-5)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Buccaneers and Colts since 2019. This is a matchup of the NFL’s leading rusher ( Jonathan Taylor with 1,122 rushing yards) against the NFL’s best rushing defense (Buccaneers are allowing 78.4 rushing YPG).

15-4: Tom Brady is 15-4 in 19 career starts vs. the Colts, including the playoffs. He has won his last eight meetings with the Colts dating back to 2010.

3,000: Brady (3,177 passing yards) has now reached 3,000-plus passing yards in 19 different seasons, the most in NFL history. Brady is currently leading the NFL in passing touchdowns (29) and passing YPG (317.7).

13: The Buccaneers have allowed only 13 sacks this season (fewest in NFL).

10: Mike Evans has 10 receiving touchdowns this season, tied for the most in the NFL. He has a receiving touchdown in four straight games.

25: The Colts lead the NFL in turnover differential (+15) and takeaways (25).

1: Taylor is leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns (13), total touchdowns (15), rushing yards (1,122) and yards from scrimmage (1,444). He had 185 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in Week 11, becoming the first player in Colts franchise history to score five touchdowns in a single game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS (5-6) at MIAMI DOLPHINS (4-7)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Panthers and Dolphins since 2017.

0-9: Cam Newton is 0-9 in his last nine starts for the Panthers dating back to 2018.

44: Newton now has 44 career games with both a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown, the most in NFL history.

16: Christian McCaffrey has now been held below 100 rushing yards in 16 straight games, dating back to 2019.

12: During their current three-game winning streak, the Dolphins have allowed only 12.0 PPG.

ATLANTA FALCONS (4-6) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-8)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Falcons and Jaguars since 2019.

3: The Falcons have scored three total points over their last two games (outscored 68-3).

0-14: The Jaguars are 0-14 in their last 14 non-conference games.

23: The Jaguars have been held to 23 points or fewer in 14 straight games, tied for the longest streak in franchise history.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (5-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS (3-7)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Giants and Eagles split their season series 1-1 in 2020.

0-4: The Eagles are 0-4 in their last four divisional games (0-1 this season).

30: The Eagles have scored at least 30 points in three of their last four games (3-1).

3: Darius Slay has scored a touchdown (fumble recovery in Week 10, pick-six in Week 11) in back-to-back games. His three defensive touchdowns this season are the most in the NFL.

153.4: The Eagles rank second in rushing offense in the NFL (153.4 rush YPG).

2: The Giants have won back-to-back home games. They have not won three straight home games since 2016.

TENNESSEE TITANS (8-3) at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-4)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Titans and Patriots since their 2020 wild card game, which the Titans won 20-13.

12: Ryan Tannehill has thrown 12 interceptions this season (most in NFL).

18: The Patriots' defense is leading the NFL in interceptions (18), after leading the NFL in interceptions in each of the last two seasons.

+70: The Patriots have a +70 point differential in the fourth quarter (best in NFL).

70.2: Mac Jones ’ 70.2% completion percentage would be the highest ever for a rookie quarterback. It would also be the Patriots' single-season franchise record.

16.1: The Patriots rank first in scoring defense (16.1 PPG) and third in total defense (313.2 YPG).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (5-4-1) at CINCINNATI BENGALS (6-4)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Bengals defeated the Steelers 24-10 in their first matchup this season (Week 3) and have won two straight games vs. Pittsburgh. The Bengals have not beaten the Steelers three times in a row since beating them six straight times from 1988-1990.

237: Najee Harris is tied with Derrick Henry for the most touches in the NFL (237). Harris’ 1,022 scrimmage yards lead all rookies and are the most by a Steelers player through their first 10 career games.

50: Evan McPherson converted three 50-plus yard field goals (50, 53, 54) in Week 11, tying the NFL record for 50-yard FGs made in a single game. He was the 13th kicker in NFL history to make three 50-yarders in a game.

5: Ja’Marr Chase is tied for third in receiving touchdowns (eight) and Joe Mixon is fourth in rushing touchdowns (nine). The Bengals are the only team with a player in the top five of both categories.

98: The Bengals rank fifth in rushing defense, allowing 98 rushing YPG.

NEW YORK JETS (2-8) at HOUSTON TEXANS (2-8)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Jets and Texans since 2018.

32: The Texans rank 32nd in scoring offense (15.0 PPG) and total offense (271.1 YPG), while the Jets rank 32nd in scoring defense (32.0 PPG) and total defense (414.2 YPG).

23: The Jets have committed 23 turnovers this season (most in NFL) and are the only team with a turnover in every game this season. The Jets have committed a turnover in 11 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

0-5: The Jets are 0-5 in road games this season.

2-2: The Texans are 2-2 with Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback this season and 0-6 in the six games he missed.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (6-4) at DENVER BRONCOS (5-5)

4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Chargers and Broncos split their season series 1-1 in 2020. The Chargers are 5-0 in their last five divisional games, while the Broncos are 0-5 in their last five divisional games.

5: Justin Herbert has led five game-winning drives this season, the most in the NFL.

3: The Broncos rank third in scoring defense (18.3 PPG).

2-0: Teddy Bridgewater is 2-0 in two career starts against the Chargers.

LOS ANGELES RAMS (7-3) at GREEN BAY PACKERS (8-3)

4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is a rematch of their 2021 NFC Divisional Round playoff matchup (Packers won 32-18). Including that playoff win, the Packers are 6-1 in their last seven matchups against the Rams.

4: Matthew Stafford has four interceptions in his last two games, after throwing four total interceptions in his first eight games this season.

1: Cooper Kupp is leading the NFL in receptions (85) and receiving yards (1,141), and is tied for first in receiving touchdowns (10).

26: The Rams have scored only 26 total points (13.0 PPG) over their last two games, after averaging 30.6 PPG during their first eight games.

18-2: Under Matt LaFleur, Green Bay is 18-2 in regular-season home games (4-0 this season). The Packers have won nine straight regular-season home games dating back to last season (longest active streak in NFL).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (5-5) at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (5-5)

4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between these teams since their 2020 NFC Divisional Round meeting, which the 49ers won, 27-10.

24: Kirk Cousins has thrown a touchdown pass in 24 straight regular-season games, tied with Ben Roethlisberger for longest active streak in NFL.

6: The Vikings have committed only six turnovers this season, tied for the fewest in the NFL.

7: Nine of the Vikings’ 10 games have been decided by seven points or less.

15: Nick Bosa is leading the NFL in tackles for loss (15).

2: Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown at least two passing touchdowns in three straight starts for the first time in his career.

CLEVELAND BROWNS (6-5) at BALTIMORE RAVENS (7-3)

8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Matchup: The Ravens swept their season series against Cleveland (2-0) in 2020 and have won three straight matchups against the Browns.

13: Myles Garrett is leading the NFL with 13 sacks.

851: Nick Chubb is third in the NFL in rushing yards (851).

45: Lamar Jackson has thrown or rushed for a touchdown in 45 consecutive games, the longest active streak in NFL.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (3-7) at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (4-6)

MONDAY, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Matchup: The Seahawks and WFT last played each other in Week 15 of 2020, which Seattle won, 20-15.

3: Russell Wilson has lost three straight starts in the same season for the first time in his career. Wilson has never lost four straight starts over any period.

50: DK Metcalf has been held below 50 receiving yards in three straight games for the first time in his career.

8: With a loss, the Seahawks would have eight losses for the first time since Wilson became the starting QB in 2012.

100: Terry McLaurin already has more 100-yard receiving games this season (four) than he did in the entire 2020 season (three).

MILESTONES/STREAKS

Longest active winning streak: New England Patriots (5)

Longest active losing streak: Chicago Bears (5)

Keenan Allen : Allen (698 career receptions) needs two receptions to reach 700 career receptions. If he reaches 700 career receptions in Week 12, Allen would tie Antonio Brown as the fastest player to reach 700 receptions in NFL history. Brown reached 700 receptions in 111 games, and Allen will be playing his 111th game in Week 12.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.