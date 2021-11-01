National Football League Bucky's Breakdown: Saints, Patriots, Steelers post gritty wins while Mike White upends Bengals 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

Veteran coaches will tell their coaching staffs and teams that it takes about half of the season to figure out who you are as a team and how you need to play to win games in the NFL .

Despite the countless hours of planning and practice during the offseason and training camp, each head coach does not know how the puzzle pieces will fit until he sees his team play almost half of its schedule. That premise is especially true this season with the reduction of preseason games and offseason work impacting the on-field development of players and units.

With Week 8 almost in the books, I believe we are beginning to see some separation between the pretenders and contenders in this league. The best teams are beginning to embrace a style that will give them a chance to make a run down the stretch, while the cellar-dwellers are starting to evaluate their personnel to see where they will need to allocate resources during free agency and the draft to improve their chances of reaching the playoffs in 2022.



With those thoughts in mind, here are my observations from a fantastic football Sunday.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED GOOD

1. The Saints aren’t afraid of TB12 and the Bucs

The defending champs might intimidate some teams around the league, but the Saints definitely do not fear their division rivals. Despite Tom Brady’s arrival in Tampa, the Saints have won three of their past four matchups against the Buccaneers and five of their past six contests.

Part of the Saints’ success stems from their defense’s ability to match up with the Buccaneers’ offense. The secondary is not afraid to put hands on Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the outside, and that enables the pass rush to put more pressure on Brady in the pocket. In addition, the Saints' aggressive tactics in coverage force the Buccaneers to earn every yard in the passing game.

Tom Brady had an opportunity to drive down the field and take the lead with less than two minutes left, but P.J. Williams' pick-six secured a Saints win.

While most teams sit back and concede yards to the TB12 and Co. out of fear, the Saints swing for the fences, and their aggression is frequently rewarded in disruptive plays. From sacks (three) to turnovers (three) to turnover on downs (one), the Saints’ defense produced big play after big play due to the team's ultra-aggressive scheme.

With QB Jameis Winston reportedly out for the season with a torn ACL, the Saints suffered a major blow to their offense. But Sunday against the Bucs, New Orleans looked like a viable contender in the NFC.

2. Don’t look now, but here come the Patriots

Just when you thought Bill Belichick and the Evil Empire were no longer a factor in the playoff race, the Patriots find a way to knock off one of the most talented teams in the league. The team is starting to master the art of "DBOs" (Don’t Beat Ourselves) by minimizing turnovers, penalties and big plays allowed.

Reviewing the box score from the Patriots’ 27-24 victory over the Chargers, New England committed only one turnover and was called for just four penalties (for 30 yards) on the day. Although the Patriots allowed four plays of 20-plus yards, the defense controlled the Chargers’ explosive offense and dictated most of the game.

The Patriots have found their identity on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they are playing a mix of smash-mouth football from heavy sets and "spread-and-shred" out of open and empty formations. Rookie QB Mac Jones manages the game like a 10-year veteran, distributing the ball to shifty pass catchers on the perimeter. While he rarely pushes the ball down the field, he will take an occasional shot, as evidenced by his 44-yard pass to Nelson Agholor on a deep crossing route.

With the rookie distributing the ball like Las Vegas blackjack dealer, the Patriots are an efficient offense with the capacity to win with finesse or power.

Defensively, the Patriots are a smart bunch beginning to figure it out. Defenders are swarming to the ball like a pack of wolves and forcing opponents to play left-handed with their clever schemes. As they become more comfortable with each other and the scheme, the chemistry could be a difference-maker for the Patriots going forward.

The Patriots don't win with style points, but their team-oriented approach makes them a pesky team with the potential to climb back into playoff contention.

3. Don’t count out the Steelers

I don't know how Mike Tomlin does it, but he always finds a way to chalk up wins with flawed squads that should not be competitive against top teams. Watching the Steelers steal a division win over the Browns, I am amazed at how the Steelers have reeled off three straight W's with an offense that features a hodgepodge scheme around a group of diverse playmakers.

From Najee Harris’ hard-nosed running style to the pass-catching skills of Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and Pat Freiermuth to Big Ben’s ability to string together completions while tossing the ball around like a beer-league softball pitcher, the Steelers somehow manufacture points with a collection of players with unique talents.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has made it work by utilizing some collegiate schemes (jet sweep motions) and traditional power plays to keep opponents off balance. The rebuilt offensive line has started to bond with more reps and game experience leading to fewer mistakes.

With the defense playing a suffocating brand of football, the Steelers are able to scratch out wins with an old-school formula that has worked for them in the past. Tomlin does not mind winning ugly, and his willingness to manage the game in that fashion enables the Steelers to grind out wins with the odds stacked against them.

4. The Eagles find their running game

With the call sheet skewing heavily toward the passing game the past few weeks, Nick Sirianni must have heard some of the voices encouraging the Eagles to balance their offensive approach. The rookie head coach flipped the script against the Lions with a run-heavy game plan that featured multiple runners getting significant carries.

Jalen Hurts, Boston Scott, Jordan Howard, Kenneth Gainwell and Jalen Reagor combined for 46 carries, 236 rush yards and four touchdowns against the Lions. The Eagles shared the workload as they made a concerted effort to push around their winless opponents in the trenches.

The Eagles scored two touchdowns in 11 seconds on a two-yard run by Jordan Howard and a Darius Slay scoop-and-score against his old team. Philadelphia won 44-6 in Detroit.

While I love the approach, I am surprised the Eagles didn't attempt to run the ball more when Miles Sanders was available to play earlier this season. Perhaps it took some time for Sirianni to assess the strengths of his offense, but the Eagles’ new-and-improved running game makes life a lot easier for everyone on the unit, including the offensive line, to play to their strengths.

Now that he has discovered a recipe that works, I'm sure Eagles fans are hoping he sticks to the script going forward.

5. Who is Mike White?

If you didn't know much about the former Western Kentucky standout, you are not alone. There were not many observers who believed the third-year pro could lead the Jets to an upset of the Bengals.

Count me as one of the skeptics who viewed the Jets as long shots to knock off the emerging AFC power with a backup quarterback making his first NFL start. I was wrong. I underestimated White’s big-game moxie despite watching him play at a high level as a draft prospect.

Looking back at my old scouting reports on White, I was impressed with his quick release and his willingness to stretch the field horizontally with "catch, rock and throw" passes. He also took an occasional deep shot to keep opponents from shrinking the field by aligning the safeties in the stadium parking lot.

As an experienced college player with three full seasons of starts on his résumé, White’s potential was intriguing due to his adaptability. On Sunday, he displayed the traits that prompted the Cowboys to make him the 171st pick of the 2018 draft.

Although he spent most of his first three years in the league as a third-stringer or practice-squad player, White did not look out of place when he finally got his chance to play. Against the Bengals, he exhibited the same confidence and swagger that he has been bottling up since he heard his name called on draft night.

White completed 37 of 45 passes for 405 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Ten different Jets registered completions as White tossed the ball around the perimeter. Part of the diverse distribution plan can be attributed to a call sheet that features a variety of quick-rhythm throws and screens designed to get the ball out of White’s hands quickly.

The third-year pro thrived operating a game plan that featured mostly three- and five-step drops. He did not waste a lot of time at the top of his drops waiting for his primary receivers to come open before moving on to the next pass-catcher in the progressions. As a result, the offense had a better feel and flow because White was more concerned with hitting the open man instead of feeding a No. 1 receiver.

Considering White is the only QB since 1950 to throw for 400 yards and three TDs in his first career start, the Jets’ QB2 deserves a game ball for his efforts.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED BAD

1. Carson Wentz melts under pressure

The veteran had seemingly shaken the "hero ball" issues that plagued him the past few seasons. With Frank Reich whispering sweet nothings in his ear, Wentz entered the game with an 11:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio that suggested he was embracing his role as a game manager.

Against the Titans, the warts on his game reappeared with Wentz tossing a pair of interceptions on poor decisions in the fourth quarter and overtime. The pick-six near the end of regulation was the most egregious of the interceptions, with the veteran throwing the ball up for grabs. While the pressure certainly forced the error, Wentz must know better when throwing the ball from his own end zone. He has played in the league for too long to make a mistake that we would expect from a high school player.

In overtime, Wentz forced a pass into triple coverage instead of finding another option or settling for the check-down. The poor decision showed a lack of patience and/or trust in the Colts’ other wideouts. Although Michael Pittman had crushed it as his No. 1 target (10 catches, 86 yards and two scores on 15 targets), Wentz cannot force the ball to a receiver.

The Colts have worked hard to help Wentz regain his Pro Bowl form, but the veteran lost his way in critical moments against the Titans.

2. The Bengals can’t handle success

Perhaps I am to blame for hyping the Bengals this week before a so-called "easy" game against the Jets. Joe Burrow and Co. might have overlooked Gang Green based on their lackluster performance in New York that ended in a 34-31 loss.

Although any team can win on any given Sunday, it is rare for a team in No. 1 seed position to fall to a one-win squad playing with a backup quarterback. Yet, the Bengals gave away a game to the Jets due to their inability to finish in the fourth quarter after holding a 31-20 lead.

The defense could not slow down a struggling offense directed by a backup making his first career start. Mike White lit up the Bengals for 400-plus yards and three scores, tossing the ball around to a handful of unheralded pass-catchers on the perimeter. He was aided by a spectacular performance from rookie running back Michael Carter (24 touches, 172 scrimmage yards and a score) that showcased his skills as a runner-receiver.

Offensively, the Bengals did not finish the game like a playoff team. Turnovers and missed opportunities gave the Jets life, and the opportunistic bunch seized the moment.

If the Bengals are unable to take care of business against a cellar-dweller, the jury is still out on whether they are a real contender in the AFC.

3. Are the Browns overrated?

I am guilty of touting the Browns as a Super Bowl contender after checking out their roster prior to the season. General manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski had assembled an all-star cast of playmakers on each side of the ball with the individual and collective talent to make it work in the Dawg Pound.

While injuries have ravaged the team’s original roster, these Browns are no longer the explosive squad that featured "one-punch" knockout power and body blow relentlessness that forces opponents to tap out. The running game could not get untracked despite Nick Chubb’s return, and the passing game is out of sync with the "dropsies" plaguing Cleveland's top receivers.

Defensively, the unit held up fairly well against the Steelers, but the unit’s inconsistent play has keyed some losses that have led to the Browns’ .500 start. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods has resolved some of the early-season issues, but his unit needs to force more turnovers to give the offense shorter fields and better scoring opportunities.

I am not ready to throw in the towel on the Browns. They need to heal up and get their squad back together to make a run in the AFC. If the Browns can sneak into the playoffs as a lower seed, they have the talent and star power to pose a problem for higher seeds in the tournament.

4. Kirk Cousins comes up short in prime time

It is hard to win a championship when your quarterback has a reputation for falling apart in big games. That’s why the Vikings must be concerned about Kirk Cousins’ disappointing efforts in primetime games.

Cousins says all the right things in press conferences, but his dismal track record in primetime games points to a lack of the "if factor." While it is hard to define or quantify the secret sauce that elite quarterbacks possess, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Cousins lacks it in the big game.

From his inability to make the routine throws under pressure to his lack of superhero traits (A-plus arm talent or athleticism), Cousins does not have enough ability to make up for a faulty game plan or poor performances by others. He is an expensive game manager with a low ceiling as a playmaker.

That assessment was confirmed once again in the Vikings’ loss to the Cowboys, in which the veteran QB failed to throw for more than 200 yards despite having two of the league’s best route runners/playmakers on the perimeter. Sure, Cousins connected on 65.7% of his passes (23 of 35 for 184 yards and a touchdown), but he averaged a measly 5.3 yards per attempt and failed to test a secondary that has shown some vulnerability this season.

Although Cousins was not the only reason the Vikings came up short against the Cowboys, the veteran’s limitations as a big-game player make it hard to view this team as a legitimate contender with No. 8 at the helm.

5. What happened to the Dolphins?

This was supposed to be the year Brian Flores led Miami into the postseason as a division champion or strong wild-card squad. After eight games, however, the Dolphins are cellar-dwellers lacking an offensive or defensive identity that will help them turn things around.

Perhaps the quarterback is the main issue, with Tua Tagovailoa slowly progressing as a QB1. But it is unrealistic to expect the second-year pro to put the entire offense on his back without assistance from his offensive line or perimeter playmakers. Tagovailoa is more of a game manager than a playmaker at the position.

It is possible the former No. 5 overall pick will raise his level of play as his playmakers (DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki and Jaylen Waddle) continue to develop and mature, but the Dolphins’ offense might be a ball-control unit that is only capable of cashing in on short fields and squatting on leads with this personnel.

Defensively, the salty group that challenged opponents with a hard-hitting style has lost some of its verve. The Dolphins have struggled to get to the passer, and their man-to-man bandits in the secondary have been unable to keep the blanket on opposing offenses attempting to push the ball down the field.

With the Dolphins sitting on the wrong side of the turnover battle (minus-4), it is easy to see why this team is piling up losses.

MY TOP 10 TEAMS

1. Rams: The Matthew Stafford experiment is working out well with the offense looking like a well-oiled machine. The Rams’ all-star team-building approach could lead to a Super Bowl title with the veteran quarterback playing at an MVP level.

Matthew Stafford threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams' 38-22 victory over the Texans.

2. Packers: Aaron Rodgers received a ton of love for the Packers’ gritty performance against the Cardinals on Thursday night, but the front office deserves credit for building a team with the depth and talent to overcome the loss of several key players for a pivotal game. A.J. Dillon is a dangerous complementary runner to pair with Aaron Jones, giving the Packers a lethal rushing attack that could pose problems down the stretch.

3. Cowboys: Winning in Minnesota without Dak Prescott should give the Cowboys a major boost in confidence as a title contender. The defense stepped up in his absence and showed it's more than capable of holding the score down if the team needs to play grind it out football on the road.

4. Buccaneers: After falling to the Saints for the third time in four matchups since Tom Brady’s arrival in Tampa, the Bucs take a little tumble down the charts. The defending champs remain the Super Bowl favorite in the NFC, but matchups could ultimately dictate whether they make a back-to-back run this season.

5. Cardinals: Arizona's first loss exposed some cracks in Kliff Kingsbury’s squad on both sides of the ball. The offense struggles without the big play and Vance Joseph’s defense could not stop the run when it counted. We will see if the issues become a trend that eventually derails the Cardinals’ title hopes.

6. Titans: There is something to be said for finding ways to win against top competition, even when you don't play your A-game. The Titans have that ability, but their hopes to make a deep playoff run depend on the severity of Derrick Henry's foot injury.

7. Bills: Josh Allen is one of the premier dual-threat playmakers in the league. He repeatedly pulled rabbits out of his hat to help the Bills chalk up their fifth win.

8. Saints: Sean Payton has quietly transformed the Saints into a rough-and-rugged squad led by an ultra-aggressive defense and an opportunistic, blue-collar offense. The Saints have more muscle on the offensive side of the ball with Mark Ingram adding some punch as a power back to complement Alvin Kamara in the backfield.

9. Ravens: John Harbaugh took advantage of the bye week to help the Ravens rest and recover from a challenging first half of the season. When the team returns to action, we will see if Lamar Jackson and Co. can keep it going with the offense setting the pace.

10. Raiders: Derek Carr and Co. needed a breather after dealing with fall-out from the Jon Gruden scandal. The off-week should help the coaching staff build out a plan to finish the season with the Raiders playing their best ball.

WEEK 8 GAME BALLS

MVP: Cooper Rush, Cowboys

No one expected Rush to lead the Cowboys to a road victory while posting a 300-yard game in his first NFL start. The impressive performance not only solidified Rush as the Cowboys’ QB2 for the long term, but it gave the team enough confidence to maintain its title hopes with or without No. 4 on the field.

Offensive Player of the Week: Deebo Samuel, 49ers

If you haven't been paying attention to Deebo Samuel, you are missing out on the emergence of a dominant playmaker on the perimeter. The 49ers’ No. 1 receiver finished Sunday with six catches for 171 yards while showcasing his skills as the premier "catch-and-run" specialist in the NFL. Samuel’s 416 yards after catch are the second-most in the league behind D'Andre Swift (434) and reflect his impact with the ball in his hands.

Defensive Player of the Week: Kevin Byard, Titans

Byard deserves a game ball for coming up with a game-changing interception against the Colts in overtime to set up the Titans for the game-winning field goal in overtime. The exhibition of instincts, awareness and anticipation on the crossing route reflects the playmaking prowess that the All-Pro safety brings to the field each week.

Rookie of the Week: Michael Carter, Jets

Carter’s work against the Bengals might have gone unnoticed on the national scene, but the former Tar Heel caught my eye with 172 scrimmage yards on 24 touches. The rookie running back showcased outstanding speed, quickness and wiggle on perimeter runs and screens passes in space. Carter is a potential workhorse in a Jets offense that could revolve around his unique talents.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on " Speak For Yourself ." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

