National Football League NFL Top-10 rankings: Chiefs still No. 1; Lions, Packers move up; Vikings drop Published Oct. 21, 2024 9:03 a.m. ET

In a week featuring marquee matchups, the Chiefs prevailed over the banged-up 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch. And in a pair of two-point thrillers, the Lions edged the Vikings and the Packers outlasted the Texans.

That caused some shuffling in my rankings, with Detroit inching up and Green Bay making a sizable jump. But there's no change at the top, with the Chiefs remaining unbeaten despite not yet looking like a three-peat juggernaut. Meanwhile, after a couple of consequential lineup changes, don't sleep on the Steelers and Bills.

Here's my Top 10 for Week 7 of the 2024 season.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week: 1

It is hard to move the back-to-back champs from the top spot when they pile up wins against quality opponents. The Chiefs can win by playing various styles to exploit their opponent or mask their own deficiencies. Though Patrick Mahomes has not found his rhythm consistently in 2024, the Chiefs remain unbeaten despite the former MVP's turnover woes.

2. Detroit Lions

Last week: 3

After dispatching a division rival, the Lions inch closer to the top of the charts. This is a rare squad that wins with force or finesse, employing a punishing running game or electric aerial attack directed by a red-hot quarterback (Jared Goff) playing at an MVP level. The balance and diversity of the Lions' offense forces opponents to abandon their preferred approach to chase points against an opportunistic defense that feasts on turnovers.

3. Minnesota Vikings

Last week: 2

Despite a tough loss, the Vikings look the part of a title contender. A nasty defense complemented by a dynamic offense will give Kevin O'Connell's squad a chance to make a deep postseason run. If Sam Darnold continues to play efficiently from the pocket, the Vikings could emerge as the team no one wants to face in the NFC.

4. Baltimore Ravens

Last week: 4

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry make the Ravens the team no one in the league wants to face down the stretch. When executing option plays and stretch-bootleg combinations in the backfield, the two-time MVP and two-time NFL rushing champ make the Ravens' smash-mouth offense nearly impossible to defend. With offensive coordinator Todd Monken mixing in complementary passing plays to keep defenders guessing, the Ravens are the offensive juggernaut with the most potential to run through the postseason tournament.

5. Washington Commanders

Last week: 6

Jayden Daniels is already a superstar, but the Commanders are more than a one-man show. Dan Quinn has built a well-rounded team that can win by playing complementary football without its star player on the field, which we saw on Sunday when Daniels left early with a rib injury. Relying on a veteran-laden defense and an underrated running game, the Commanders are quietly climbing the charts as a playoff contender.

6. Green Bay Packers

Last week: 9

The defense is starting to steal the show in Green Bay, with the hard-playing unit leading the league in takeaways. The turnover obsession has helped the Packers become a more balanced team that doesn't need to rely on the heroics of Jordan Love or Josh Jacobs to get a win. With Xavier McKinney & Co. leading the way, the Packers have emerged as legitimate title contenders in the NFC.

7. Houston Texans

Last week: 5

It has been a bit of a roller-coaster ride for Houston so far this season. Despite their impressive 5-2 start, the Texans have not played at the level many expected when touting H-Town as a Super Bowl favorite. That said, C.J. Stroud & Co. can get hot at any moment, and the Will Anderson-led defense can suffocate opponents with its collective speed and quickness. With plenty of time remaining, the Texans will find their way back up the chart.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week: 8

Todd Bowles has his squad humming heading into a Monday night matchup with a formidable opponent. If the Buccaneers can knock off the Ravens in a prime-time tilt, the NFC South leaders deserve to climb the ladder as a potential title contender.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week: 10

Perhaps Mike Tomlin knows best about building his team. His controversial decision to put Russell Wilson into the lineup might have given the offense the playmaking potential in the passing game to knock off an AFC heavyweight. If the defense continues to dismantle opponents with its blitz-heavy tactics and aggressive play, the Steelers will creep into the top five as a dangerous team to face in the playoffs.

10. Buffalo Bills

Last week: Not in Top 10

Amari Cooper's arrival addressed the Bills' biggest offensive need for a dependable No. 1 receiver. The veteran will help Josh Allen settle down in the post-Stefon Diggs era by giving the MVP candidate an experienced pass-catcher to target on crucial downs. With Cooper establishing the pecking order in the passing game, Buffalo's offense now has the balance and diversity to compete with the AFC's heavyweights.

