National Football League Buccaneers vs. Bills highlights: Buffalo wins 24-18 on Thursday Night Football Updated Oct. 26, 2023 11:28 p.m. ET

Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Buffalo Bills (5-3) beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Both squads entered Thursday second place in their respective divisions after being defeated in Week 7. Buffalo was upset by New England in a divisional matchup, while Tampa Bay was narrowly taken down by Atlanta .

Josh Allen , who recently took responsibility for Buffalo's offensive struggles as of late, was at the helm for the Bills, while Baker Mayfield was looking to get his team back on track amid Tampa Bay's worst two-game scoring stretch in six years.

Here are the highlights!

FINAL: Buffalo Bills 24, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18

What's the truck number?

Tampa Bay pinned Buffalo at its own 4-yard line, but the latter then moved the ball past midfield. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir logged three receptions on the drive, including one that saw him try to bulldoze a defender, as shown below. Kicker Tyler Bass later connected on a 37-yard field goal.

Bucs get a stop

After Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin had his 50-yard field goal attempt tipped by Shaq Lawson, the Bills got the ball down to the goal line. With that said, Tampa Bay pulled off a goal line stand at the 1-yard line.

Doing it himself

The Buccaneers went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, and then Deonte Harris returned Jake Camarda's punt to the Tampa Bay 23-yard line in dramatic fashion, as shown below. Five plays later, Allen ran in a 13-yard score.

From deep!

Mayfield found a wide-open Chris Godwin for a 31-yard gain, getting the Buccaneers into Bills territory. McLaughlin later made a 57-yard field goal midway through the second quarter, getting the Buccaneers on the board.

Bucs capitalize on INT

On the first play of the next possession, Allen had his pass tipped by Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and intercepted by defensive lineman William Gholston, as shown below. Then the Buccaneers evened up the score at 10 apiece.

One play after Mayfield got the ball out to running back Rachaad White, who turned a screen pass into a 20-yard pickup, Tampa Bay's quarterback hit Godwin, who made a sensational 3-yard touchdown catch.

Bills get back on track

On the ninth play of Buffalo's next possession, Allen, going to his right, found tight end Dalton Kincaid, who reeled in the reception and ran into the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown.

HALFTIME - Bills 17, Buccaneers 10

It was a chaotic first half that saw Allen post two touchdowns (one rushing and one passing) for Buffalo and Tampa Bay score a touchdown shortly after forcing a turnover. The Bills out-gained the Buccaneers 244-163 in total yards.

Bills strike

The Bills thundered down the field to open the second half and took a 14-point lead when Allen found wide receiver Gabe Davis wide-open in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown.

They kept fighting

The drive took 17 plays, went 96 yards and burned up 7:20, but the Buccaneers made it a one-score game with 2:44 remaining in the fourth quarter when Mayfield hooked up with wide receiver Mike Evans for a 24-yard touchdown.

Tight end Cade Otton then corralled a tipped pass in the end zone to convert a two-point attempt. Tampa Bay trailed 24-18 but wasn't able to get even — despite a valiant Hail Mary attempt.

Pregame scene

