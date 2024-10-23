Brandon Aubrey misses Cowboys practice — because of jury duty
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey was notably absent from the team's practice on Wednesday.
The reason why showed up on the team's injury report, even though Aubrey did not have an injury.
He had jury duty.
According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Aubrey has been selected to a 12-person jury presiding over a felony trial in a court in Tarrant County. That's the county just west of Dallas that includes Fort Worth and Arlington, where the Cowboys play their home games at AT&T Stadium.
It's unknown how Aubrey's participation in the trial will affect his avaliability in the coming days as the Cowboys gear up to play the San Francisco 49ers on the road Sunday night.
Aubrey, who the Cowboys signed in 2023 after he had a star turn for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions the previous spring, has remained excellent in his second year in the NFL. He has made 17 of his 19 field goal attempts this season, including a 65-yarder in Week 3 that caused NFL on FOX analyst Tom Brady to compare him to Steph Curry. That 65-yard kick is the longest made field goal among all NFL kickers this season and just one yard shy of Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's NFL-record 66-yarder in 2021.
