2026-27 NFL Odds: Back Fernando Mendoza to win OROY

The NFL Draft is behind us, and we're now able to get a clearer picture of how teams are shaping up to look next season.

Some squads, like Carolina, are strengthening their defenses, while teams like the Raiders are building their offenses by drafting what they hope will be a generational quarterback.

With this in mind, let's look at some wagers I like for awards season, along with one team's win total that I'm going to back now.

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Jacob Rodriguez to win Defensive Rookie of the Year

The Miami Dolphins drafted Rodriguez in the second round, and he will immediately start at middle linebacker.

Rodriguez was a tackling machine at Texas Tech the last two seasons. He had 127 total tackles in 2024, with 77 of those being solo tackles. Last season, he had 128 total tackles, four interceptions and seven forced fumbles.

He’s a force on the field, and reminds me of last year's DROY, Carson Schwesinger.

Schwesinger was drafted by the Browns in the second round in 2025, after putting up 136 tackles at UCLA. He immediately became a starting linebacker and played nearly every game last season. With the Browns being so poor offensively and playing from behind most of the season, Schwesinger played enough snaps to get 156 total tackles in 16 games. He also had 11 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Rodriguez is in the same boat as Schwesinger — highly productive in college and drafted to a team that projects to lose a ton of games. He will get the chance to make tackles all season long.

I’m making this wager.

PICK: Jacob Rodriguez (+2200) Defensive Rookie of the Year

Fernando Mendoza to win Offensive Rookie of the Year

Simple handicap here.

I believe Mendoza is going to start Week 1 and play all 17 games for the Raiders. It makes no sense for the Raiders to keep him on the bench. For what? Give him the reps immediately so he can make his rookie mistakes. Get him comfortable with the NFL, with his linemen and with his weapons. Let him get comfortable making adjustments. All of it.

Playing Kirk Cousins for any period of time doesn’t help the future of the Raiders.

Anyway, with Mendoza playing a full 17 games, he will have the best opportunity to win this award.

The Raiders have improved their offensive line and have Brock Bowers, plus they have Ashton Jeanty at running back. The Raiders' offensive scheme, with new coach Klint Kubiak, has produced high numbers and points for years with plenty of quarterbacks less-skilled than Mendoza.

In addition, the story of Mendoza reviving the Raiders will play well with voters.

The other candidates for this award have more of an uphill battle to win. Jeremiyah Love is playing on a poor Cardinals team that might not run the ball as much when they are behind in every game. They also have, at best, an average offensive line.

I don’t think Love will put up numbers worthy of this award.

The top drafted receivers have a shot to win the award, but I don’t know what the Tennessee offense will look like. Jordyn Tyson in New Orleans was something I was eying, but he’s not WR1 for the Saints. Hard to pick him.

So I settled on Mendoza.

PICK: Fernando Mendoza (+350) Offensive Rookie of the Year

Carolina Panthers Over/Under 7.5 wins

The Panthers finished last season 8-9 and won the NFC South. It was a fascinating season for them.

They took some bad losses, like losing 17-7 to the Saints, while also beating the Rams, Packers and almost beating the Rams again in the postseason.

Carolina established a ground game while quarterback Bryce Young continued to improve as a quarterback. The Panthers drafted a new left tackle and another receiver to pair with Tetairoa McMillian, who finished the season as the Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Panthers' defense had some issues but improved in the offseason. It added Devin Lloyd, Jaelen Phillips and drafted Lee Hunter in the second round. Rookie Nic Scourton came on strong to end the season and Derrick Brown is a fantastic insider.

In short, the defense should be much better.

The Panthers' schedule is far tougher this season, with games against both the NFC and AFC North, plus a first-place schedule that includes Seattle, Philadelphia and Denver. Taking their Over win total means I believe the Panthers are now a viable threat to compete for the NFC.

They’d have to go 4-2 in division and then pull a few upsets along the way. I believe this team is ready for that moment, especially considering how it has improved and continued to build the roster to maximize the talent.

PICK: Carolina Panthers Over 7.5 wins