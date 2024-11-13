National Football League Bears WR Keenan Allen on former OC Shane Waldron: 'too nice of a guy' Updated Nov. 13, 2024 7:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Chicago Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after nine games in the wake of the team's three-game losing streak, during which the Bears' offense and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has struggled mightily.

Why didn't it work out in Chicago for Waldron? Wide receiver Keenan Allen has a theory.

"I would say just probably he was too nice of a guy," Allen said about why Waldron didn't last with the Bears on Wednesday, according to the Chicago Tribune. "I think during OTAs, training camp, he kind of fell into a trap of letting things go, not holding people accountable. Obviously, those things lead to a slippery slope."

Following a 19-3 loss at home to the New England Patriots last week, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that he was "looking at everything." On Tuesday, Waldron was fired, with Eberflus naming passing game coordinator Thomas Brown as interim offensive coordinator.

Waldron was previously the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks from 2021-23. He was hired by the Bears last offseason to replace offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who Chicago fired after two seasons and was then dismissed as offensive coordinator by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month.

"I take full accountability for that," Eberflus said Wednesday, a day after the Bears announced Waldron's departure. "I take full responsibility for that, and it’s got to get better. It’s gotta get better. The details of creativity have to improve and it’s got to improve this week."

How should the Bears navigate Caleb’s struggles as a rookie quarterback?

Allen, a six-time Pro Bowler who's in his first season with the Bears, has totaled 26 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns in seven games; he missed two games due to a heel injury. Allen has logged no more than five receptions and no more than 44 receiving yards in a single game this season.

Chicago's offense is averaging just 169.6 passing yards (30th in the NFL), 108.1 rushing yards (24th), 277.7 total yards (30th) and 19.4 points (24th) per game. Last season, Seattle averaged 230.0 passing yards (14th), 92.9 rushing yards (28th), 322.9 total yards (21st) and 21.4 points (17th) per game under Waldron.

The development of Bears quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams has come under fire, as the signal-caller has thrown for just 1,785 yards and nine touchdowns, boasts an 81.0 passer rating and has completed just 60.5% of his passes; he has rushed for 236 yards.

Furthermore, a recent report detailed that a handful of Bears players wanted Williams to be benched for second-year quarterback Tyson Bagent.

"I took a few sacks that I shouldn’t have," Williams said after being sacked nine times by the Patriots on Sunday. 'I think that getting back to getting the ball out of my hands, being decisive is really important. That needs to start now."

Bears veterans reportedly wanted Caleb Williams benched before Shane Waldron's firing

The Bears were on the verge of improving to 5-2 before the Washington Commanders executed a 52-yard, walk-off Hail Mary to rip their hearts out. Chicago has since lost to the Arizona Cardinals and Patriots, falling to 4-5 and last place in the NFC North.

Allen and the Bears host the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers (6-3) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

