Baker Mayfield saw a UFO and Colin Cowherd wishes he hadn't

Where are Scully and Mulder when you really need them?

Baker Mayfield is best known as the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, right above his off-the-field persona as a television commercial superstar.

But as of Wednesday night, he's got a new profession to add to the resume: UFO watcher.

Mayfield took to Twitter on Thursday morning to share with the world that he and his wife, Emily Wilkinson, saw an unidentified flying object darting through the night sky after their dinner on Wednesday night, and needless to say, the internet loved it.

Mayfield even turned the sighting into a potential marketing opportunity.

Of course, Whataburger joined in on the fun.

Mayfield's sighting also sparked the memory of a few football fans, who recalled another NFL starter who had a run-in with a flying saucer.

For Green Bay Packers legend and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, it happened back in 2005, but he recanted the story to Pat McAfee in September of last year.

"I was in New Jersey with a teammate of mine, Steve Levy, and after I shared this, he's been asked to verify my story and thankfully he did. ... We saw a crazy thing in the sky that filled up most of the vantage point that we had. It was orange and moving in the clouds from left to right.

"And the bizarre part that was attached to it was that after it went out of sight, and we were frozen, looking at each other wondering what the hell just happened, about 30 seconds after that, we heard fighter jets."

Freaky!

And now, Rodgers officially has a teammate in the "UFO QB Club" in Mayfield.

But of course, on Thursday, much of the discussion regarding Baker's tweet revolved around how Colin Cowherd – who is NOT a Baker Mayfield "hater" – would respond.

And, Cowherd did respond.

"Of all the qualities of franchise quarterbacks, I want to know your arm, are you good pre-snap, are you mobile. The ability to see UFOs in the offseason is nowhere near my top 10 qualifications.

"In fairness, Aaron Rodgers also admits he's seen a UFO and he did win a Super Bowl."

What a day in the wacky world of sports.

