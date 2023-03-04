Anthony Richardson's NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds shift after stellar combine
Every year there is a player whose stock skyrockets before the NFL Draft. NFL teams are always looking for a hidden gem, a player who wows them in workouts, so the franchise becomes willing to take them with a high draft pick.
A quarterback had Twitter buzzing after his workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.
This QB set combine records in the vertical jump (40.5 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 9 inches). He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds, which is expected to be the fastest by a QB at this combine.
While everyone is enamored with this signal caller, there are some other numbers to keep in mind. This QB's career record as a starter at a major Power 5 conference team is 6-7. He completed 54.7% of his passes and has a 24/15 touchdown passes/interception ratio over three seasons.
Who is this QB who set the internet ablaze with his combine numbers?
Meet 6-foot-4, 244-pound Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson.
After breaking multiple combine records, Richardson has zoomed up to the second-betting favorite to be the No. 1 pick in April, behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
Let's take a look at the odds and some insight from a FOX Bet oddsmaker.
ODDS TO BE NO. 1 PICK IN NFL DRAFT (at FOX Bet*)
Bryce Young, Alabama QB -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)
Anthony Richardson, Florida QB +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State QB +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Will Levis, Kentucky QB +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Will Anderson, Alabama LB +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Jalen Carter, Georgia DL +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)
Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech LB +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Myles Murphy, Clemson DE +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)
Bryan Bresee, Clemson DT +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)
Paris Johnson, Ohio State OL +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)
Peter Skoronski Northwestern OL +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)
* = odds as of 3/4/2023
As recently as late January, Richardson was listed at +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total) to be the No. 1 overall pick.
But nothing gets those draft odds to move like a player having a star turn at the combine like Richardson did Saturday, FOX Bet Trading Operations Associate Matthew Griffe said.
"Richardson is certainly improving his standing with his combine performance. We have updated both his odds for being the No 1 pick and being the first QB taken, and he is second only to Bryce Young in both categories as of now," Griffe said.
"Bryce Young remains the clear favorite in our eyes to be the No. 1 pick, though all it takes is one team to fall in love with Richardson's athleticism and pay the price to trade with Chicago for the first pick.
"I think Bryce Young is special and see him being the best prospect in this draft but with the current odds, taking a flyer on Anthony Richardson to sell a team on him being the future is worth the gamble."
Are you willing to throw down a few bucks on Richardson being the top pick in the draft? Head over to FOX Bet for all your NFL Draft wagers.
