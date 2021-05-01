National Football League If Packers GM Brian Gutekunst stays, Aaron Rodgers says he'll go 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay isn’t looking very promising.

On Saturday, new reports surfaced that Rodgers would not return as the Packers’ starting quarterback if Brian Gutekunst remains the team’s general manager.

This comes just two days after Gutekunst reiterated at a post-draft news conference that the Packers are absolutely not trading Rodgers this offseason, despite the recent media coverage.

"I do think he’ll play for us again," Gutekunst said.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy released a statement this morning addressing recent reports about where things stand in Green Bay as part of his monthly column "Murphy Takes 5."

"This is an issue that we have been working on for several months," Murphy wrote. "We are very much aware of Aaron's concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them. … He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us. The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt [LaFleur] and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader."

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has not publicly addressed this situation since March but is expected to do so upon the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft, per ESPN.

On Thursday, initial reports that the reigning NFL MVP wanted out of Green Bay spread like wildfire, with claims that Rodgers is unhappy with his position in the Packers organization as contract negotiations continue to drag on and trade rumors begin to surface.

Other alleged reasons for Rodgers’ displeasure date to last season’s disappointing 31-26 NFC Championship loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as his not being informed before the Packers traded up four spots in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select quarterback Jordan Love.

After everything that has come to light this week, is there any way for the Packers to salvage their relationship with the two-time MVP?

On Friday’s "The Herd," Colin Cowherd broke down why the answer is a definite no, calling the nine-time Pro Bowler "petty, passive-aggressive [and] a grudge-holder" while also saying that he understands the quarterback's behavior.

"Yesterday, Aaron Rodgers was vindictive," Herd said. "Not a coincidence on the one-year anniversary [of when] he was humiliated by the Jordan Love pick, he comes back and humiliates the Green Bay Packers, but I get it. He’s frustrated.

"Brian Gutekunst feels like more of an executor of a will than he does GM for a football team. … Aaron is sucking the life out of this franchise, and I get it. … The nature of the Packers is frugal, based on tradition and history, a little conservative. They’re protecting the brand. The nature of Aaron is California cool, progressive, aggressive and go-for-it. It’s not a good fit."

Former NFL WR Greg Jennings joined the show and agreed with Herd’s opinion that the relationship between Rodgers and Green Bay is irremediable. However, he pushed the focus from last year’s draft to this weekend’s.

Jennings shared why he thinks the writing was on the wall for his former teammate after the Packers used their one and only first-round draft pick on cornerback Eric Stokes, rather than picking up a wide receiver on Thursday.

"There’s a want that everyone on the planet who understands anything about the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers and the weapons that [are] needed, they know he needs another pass-catcher," Jennings said. "[The Packers] didn't get what Aaron [wanted], so it tells me that … they’re throwing dirt on the grave."

Despite Rodgers’ persistent desire for offensive help, the Packers have selected a defensive player with every first-round pick they’ve had in the past decade, with the exception of Love.

For more up-to-date news on all things Packers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

On Friday’s "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe also acknowledged Rodgers' blatant ill will toward his organization and discussed what he sees happening next in Green Bay.

"It’s gonna get real bad," Sharpe said. "I don’t see how [the Packers] make this better. It’s being reported that [Rodgers] has turned down contract extensions … The one thing we know about Aaron is that when you ruffle his feathers, he never forgets it. … I don’t see this ending well. I see this [as] Aaron Rodgers is going to force his way out of there."

On Friday’s "First Things First," Nick Wright laid out just how badly the Packers messed up by drafting Love last year and why Rodgers’ desire to leave Green Bay is warranted.

"[The Packers] idiotically believe that they have some relevance outside of Rodgers. … This is all of [Green Bay’s] own doing. Is Aaron Rodgers a little needy? Sure. Does he have a little diva to him? Yeah … but, you know, when you’re one of the 10 greatest people in the history of the world to do what you do, you get to do that.

"Brian Gutekunst is on the fringe of top-10 NFL GMs named Brian in league history, so he should fall back a bit and give Rodgers what he wants, but that’s not what they’re going to do, so I don’t think this gets fixed. I just think it gets uglier and uglier."

If the situation isn't resolved soon, one potential landing spot for Rodgers could be the Denver Broncos, who notably passed on a chance to draft quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 9 pick in the draft on Thursday. Fields went to the Chicago Bears two picks later.

"[Denver] is one of his potential preferred destinations if he does leave Green Bay," reporter Ian Rapoport said. "At some point, decisions have to be made."

When approached by NBC Sports on Saturday at the Kentucky Derby, Rodgers declined to be interviewed but spoke candidly with Mike Tirico off-camera.

Your move, Green Bay.

This is a developing story.

