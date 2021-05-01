horseracing Kentucky Derby 2021: Top moments from the 147th race at Churchill Downs 34 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The first Saturday of May is here.

And you know what that means: It's the Kentucky Derby.

As always, Churchill Downs hosted the 147th Run for the Roses. And it looked a little different than it has in the past, but it will still be more traditional than the previous edition.

The biggest event in Louisville allowed fans this year but at a reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.

The race began at 6:57 p.m. ET, with 19 horses in the running. The 20th horse, King Fury, scratched Friday.

Check out the top moments from this rite of spring.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a break from feuding with the franchise to enjoy a Saturday afternoon with fiancée Shailene Woodley.

Spotted on the grounds!

Rodgers wasn't the only NFL quarterback in attendance either. Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady was looking dapper.

Jockey's eye view!

If you ever wanted to know what it looks like to ride a Derby contender ...

History lesson

Here's a brief ode to Secretariat, who still holds the track record.

Looking good, kid

A future jockey? He certainly looks the part.

An iconic tradition

It wouldn't be the Derby without ladies donning their most fashionable headpieces.

Here are some more for your viewing pleasure.

The pick is in

This seems like a foolproof way to select the horse to wager on.

Sneak peek

What a beautiful trophy – almost as pretty as the roses.

All smiles

Squad was looking good.

Loading up

It was almost time.

Call to the post

Here we go ...

What a race!

Medina Spirit went wire-to-wire to win the 2021 edition.

Most didn't recognize this horse's talent.

In addition, Bob Baffert became the most successful trainer in Kentucky Derby with seven victories and his second consecutive Derby win.

And jockey John Velasquez continued his win streak with a fourth Derby title.

What a day!

