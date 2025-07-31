National Football League 6 Potential Landing Spots For Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Published Aug. 1, 2025 9:34 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What team will Terry McLaurin play for in 2025?

The star wide receiver requested a trade Thursday from the Commanders, a source confirmed to FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna. Of course, Washington doesn’t have to oblige to the request. We’ve seen many stars over the years make trade requests, only to stay put with their original team with a revised contract, an extension or even just having to play out the season without a new deal.

In the final year of a three-year, $68.2 million deal he signed in 2022, McLaurin could earn up to $18.8 million in total compensation this year. He's reportedly seeking an extension in the range of $32 million per season.

Early reports indicate that the Commanders are not interested in moving McLaurin. But the fact that we’ve reached the point of a trade request is notable. The 29-year-old McLaurin, a two-time Pro Bowler who has recorded five straight 1,000-yard seasons, is clearly frustrated.

Terry McLaurin reported to Commanders training camp after an initial holdout, but he has since asked for a trade. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

If we reach the point of Washington considering trade offers for the star receiver, here are six teams that make sense to acquire and pay him:

New England Patriots

The expectation in New England is that quarterback Drake Maye will make a Year 2 leap, but the receiving group around him is underwhelming. On paper, the Patriots' No. 1 receiver is Stefon Diggs, who will turn 32 this season and is coming off a torn ACL. Their leading returning wide receiver is third-year pro DeMario Douglas, who had just 621 receiving yards in 2024.

Making an investment in McLaurin makes sense for the Patriots to further their support of Maye’s development. It’s also feasible with the second-year passer on his rookie contract.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns’ quarterback competition is up in the air, but so is their receiver room. Their only high-end option at the position is Jerry Jeudy, who’s had just one 1,000-yard season, which came last year. Cleveland’s QB1, whomever that will be, will need more reliable receivers. Few in the league are more reliable than McLaurin, who hasn’t missed a game in four years.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas doesn’t have much proven production at wide receiver behind Jakobi Meyers, who had his first 1,000-yard season last year. McLaurin would immediately slot in as WR1 for the Raiders, giving them star power at both wide receiver and tight end (Brock Bowers) for quarterback Geno Smith.

Los Angeles Chargers

Can you imagine how strong of a tandem McLaurin and burgeoning star Ladd McConkey would be for quarterback Justin Herbert? The Chargers also have talented second-round rookie Tre Harris, and former first-rounder Quentin Johnston has shown improvement through two seasons. A big-money investment at receiver makes sense for Los Angeles, which has its top players at the position all on rookie contracts.

New York Jets

For the Jets, acquiring McLaurin would represent further support for Justin Fields, giving him another elite receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson. Trading for, and presumably extending, McLaurin would put two big-money receivers on New York’s books, but that’s not all that uncommon these days (e.g. the Eagles, Bengals, Dolphins).

Tennessee Titans

The Titans are already paying 30-year-old Calvin Ridley big money, and 32-year-old Tyler Lockett figures to be a big part of the receiving equation. Tennessee’s new leadership is also showing a commitment to a draft and development approach, too. But the opportunity to nab a receiver of McLaurin’s caliber at this point in training camp, supporting No. 1 pick Cam Ward’s growth, could be too good to pass up for president of football operations Chad Brinker and general manager Mike Borgonzi.

