National Football League
National Football League
2025 San Francisco 49ers Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Updated Sep. 3, 2025 1:06 p.m. ET
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2025 season as one of the league’s top contenders, returning a loaded roster on both sides of the ball. As they chase another NFC title, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.
San Francisco 49ers 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones
- RB: Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson, Isaac Guerendo, Jordan James
- FB: Kyle Juszczyk
- WR: Jauan Jennings, Skyy Moore
- LWR: Jordan Watkins, Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- RWR: Ricky Pearsall
- TE: George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Jake Tonges
- LT: Trent Williams, Spencer Burford
- LG: Ben Bartch, Drew Moss
- C: Jake Brendel, Matt Hennessy
- RG: Dominick Puni, Connor Colby
- RT: Colton McKivitz, Austen Pleasants
Can Brock Purdy lead the 49ers back to the Super Bowl? | The Herd
ADVERTISEMENT
Defense
- LDE: Nick Bosa, Yetur Gross-Matos, Robert Beal
- DT: Kalia Davis, Alfred Collins
- NT: Jordan Elliott, C.J. West, Jordan Jefferson
- RDE: Mykel Williams, Bryce Huff, Sam Okuayinonu
- WLB: Dee Winters, Nick Martin
- MLB: Fred Warner, Luke Gifford, Tatum Bethune
- NB: Upton Stout, Chase Lucas
- LCB: Renardo Green, Darrell Luter
- SS: Jason Pinnock
- FS: Marques Sigle, Ji’Ayir Brown
- RCB: Deommodore Lenoir, Siran Neal
Special Teams
- K: Jake Moody
- KR: Isaac Guerendo, Skyy Moore
- PR: Skyy Moore, Jordan Watkins, Ricky Pearsall
- LS: Jon Weeks
How to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 1
- Date: Sunday, September 7
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
Micah Parsons' Agent Disputes Jerry Jones' Offer Claims After Cowboys Trade
2025 NFL Odds Week 1: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
'Hard to Watch': The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Arch Manning's 2025 Debut
-
2025 NFL Awards Predictions: Expert Picks for MVP, OPOY, DPOY, Top Rookie, More
Dave Portnoy: 'I Would Run my Team Exactly How Cowboys' Jerry Jones Runs His'
2025 NFL Week 1 Buzz: Jets Premier Offensive Lineman Suffers Major Injury
-
What Can We Expect From Jaguars Two-Way Star Travis Hunter In Week 1?
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb on Playing Packers' Micah Parsons: 'Going to Be Weird'
2025 NFL Season: Captains for All 32 Teams
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
Micah Parsons' Agent Disputes Jerry Jones' Offer Claims After Cowboys Trade
2025 NFL Odds Week 1: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
'Hard to Watch': The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Arch Manning's 2025 Debut
-
2025 NFL Awards Predictions: Expert Picks for MVP, OPOY, DPOY, Top Rookie, More
Dave Portnoy: 'I Would Run my Team Exactly How Cowboys' Jerry Jones Runs His'
2025 NFL Week 1 Buzz: Jets Premier Offensive Lineman Suffers Major Injury
-
What Can We Expect From Jaguars Two-Way Star Travis Hunter In Week 1?
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb on Playing Packers' Micah Parsons: 'Going to Be Weird'
2025 NFL Season: Captains for All 32 Teams
Item 1 of 3