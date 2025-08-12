National Football League
2025 San Francisco 49ers Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1

Updated Sep. 3, 2025 1:06 p.m. ET

The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2025 season as one of the league’s top contenders, returning a loaded roster on both sides of the ball. As they chase another NFC title, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.

San Francisco 49ers 2025 Depth Chart

Offense

Can Brock Purdy lead the 49ers back to the Super Bowl? | The Herd

Can Brock Purdy lead the 49ers back to the Super Bowl? | The Herd
San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy said he was "trying to do too much" last season. Jason McIntyre says that the 49ers will be "Really good" this season due to their schedule, and asks if Purdy can lead them back to the Super Bowl.
Defense

Special Teams

  • K: Jake Moody
  • KR: Isaac Guerendo, Skyy Moore
  • PR: Skyy Moore, Jordan Watkins, Ricky Pearsall
  • LS: Jon Weeks

