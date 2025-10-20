2025 NFL Week 8 Buzz: Jayden Daniels, Emeka Egbuka Update; Fields Out As QB1?

Who's starting, who's hurt, and who's on the move?

NFL news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around the league entering Week 8:

Commanders share update on Jayden Daniels

Daniels exited Sunday's loss to the Cowboys after suffering a hamstring injury in the third quarter.

On Monday, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced the star quarterback underwent an MRI and it was determined Daniels avoided a long-term injury. Quinn remained coy, however, on his status for Monday's game against the red-hot Chiefs, meaning his status will be worth monitoring as the week continues.

Quinn also announced pass rusher Dorance Armstrong will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury.

Emeka Egbuka on track to play in Week 7

Emeka Egbuka was not listed on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' inactives list ahead of Monday Night Football, meaning the star rookie wide receiver will take the field against the Lions.

Egbuka's mild hamstring strain suffered in Week 6 cast doubt on his availability, but a pre-game workout following one limited practice on Saturday will evidently be enough to keep him in the lineup.

Is Justin Fields headed to the bench?

A day after benching Fields during Sunday's loss to the Panthers, New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters he's undecided on whether Fields will remain QB1 or turn to Tyrod Taylor going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That’s something I want to continue to look at," Glenn said. "I want to make sure I make the right decision." The winless Jets (0-7) play the Bengals (3-4) on Sunday.

Fields went 6-of-12 for 46 yards, and rushed four times for 22 yards before he was benched to start the second half. Taylor, meanwhile, went 10-of-22 for 126 yards and tossed two interceptions.

On the season, Fields has hardly lived up to his two-year, $40 million contract. He's yet to throw an interception, but has completed 63.7% of his passes (86-of-135) for just 845 yards and four touchdowns to go with 42 carries for 257 yards and three TDs.

In other news, Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner's status for Week 8 is in question after the team placed him in concussion protocol, per Glenn.

Michael Penix day-to-day with foot injury

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Monday Penix will be listed as day-to-day after sustaining a bone bruise in his foot during Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Penix appeared to suffer the injury in the fourth quarter after a sack. The second-year quarterback had a noticeable limp following the play but still managed to finish the game.

Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers back after bye week?

After missing the Week 7 loss to the Chiefs, Bowers (knee) and Meyers (knee/toe) are expected to be ready to return following Las Vegas' Week 8 bye, head coach Pete Carroll announced.

Bowers has missed the Raiders' last three games after playing through the injury since Week 1. Week 7 was Meyers' first missed game this season.

Bryce Young sidelined with ankle injury

Young will miss the Carolina Panthers' Week 8 matchup against the Bills, and potentially longer, after suffering a right high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Jets, according to head coach Dave Canales.

Young was 15-of-25 for 138 yards and a touchdown before he suffered his injury while getting sacked in the third quarter. Veteran Andy Dalton will start in Young's place.

Darren Waller's status in question

Waller is considered week-to-week after suffering a pectoral injury in Week 7, but is not expected to require surgery. The Miami Dolphins tight end was not targeted during Sunday's loss to the Browns.

Colts' Samson Ebukam sidelined

The Indianapolis Colts will be without Ebukam for the foreseeable future after the pass rusher suffered a MCL injury during Sunday's win over the Chargers, per ESPN.

Two defensive linemen activated for MNF

The Houston Texans and Detroit Lions will add reinforcements ahead of their respective matchups on Monday Night Football.

Houston activated defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee) from the reserve/PUP list for tonight's game against the Seahawks; Week 7 will be Autry's first action this season.

For Detroit, defensive lineman Alim McNeill (knee) will make his season debut against the Buccaneers.