2025 NFL Week 6 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers

Wise weekly wagers … what would an NFL bettor want worse?

Alliteration aside, the NFL season is underway, meaning bettors across the nation are ready to dole out some cash on a weekly basis.

That's where I come in.

Each week, I will deliver my favorite bet from each and every game on the NFL schedule.

Welcome to Will's Wagers.

THURSDAY, OCT. 9

EAGLES @ GIANTS

Theo Johnson Over 28.5 receiving yards

With wide receivers Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton out for the Giants, young tight end Theo Johnson is emerging as a safety blanket for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. Johnson saw seven targets last week and caught six of them for 33 yards and two touchdowns. Expect more opportunities for Johnson in this beleaguered Giants offense.

SUNDAY, OCT. 12

BRONCOS @ JETS

Mason Taylor Over 34.5 receiving yards

Another tight end who I like to have a big day — at least big enough to go Over this number. Taylor has developed some trust with quarterback Justin Fields, seeing his usage increase the last two weeks. Seven targets yielded five catches and 65 yards two weeks ago against the Dolphins. Last week, we had a winner with Taylor, as he saw 12 targets, turning them into a nine-catch, 67-yard day.

CARDINALS @ COLTS

Cardinals +7.5

The Cardinals had one of the most embarrassing losses a team can have last week in a humiliating defeat to the Titans. But to some extent, it was such a fluke, as they fumbled an interception, then kicked it into the end zone for a Titans’ touchdown. All this after voluntarily fumbling away what would have been a 28-6 lead. Everyone is high on the Colts and rightfully so. Meanwhile, everyone is down on the Cardinals. This is usually where it’s good to be counter-intuitive and buy low. I like the Cardinals to cover.

COWBOYS @ PANTHERS

Tetairoa McMillan Over 64.5 receiving yards

We cashed with McMillan Over his prop last week. Let’s go back to it, as the rookie stud receiver now draws a very forgiving Cowboys defense that is one of the worst in the league at defending the pass. The Cowboys are allowing 285 passing yards per game. That's dead last in the NFL. Look for McMillan to go Over.

PATRIOTS @ SAINTS

Saints +3.5

The Patriots captured a signature victory last week, winning in Buffalo. Now, they get the feisty Saints, who have been much better than expected. This is a let-down spot for a young Patriots team that is laying more than a field goal on the road. I’ll go with the Saints to keep it close.

BROWNS @ STEELERS

Under 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Steelers have not been as good as usual on defense this year, but coming off of a bye and facing a rookie quarterback in Dillon Gabriel might be the recipe for getting on track. The Browns are very solid on defense but severely limited on offense. I think we get an ugly, low-scoring affair in Pittsburgh.

CHARGERS @ DOLPHINS

Darren Waller Over 37.5 receiving yards

The Dolphins’ tight end is quietly turning in one of the feel-good stories of the year. Waller retired after the 2023 season, then returned this year after battling personal issues and is now producing at a high level for the Dolphins. Waller caught all five of his targets last week for 78 yards. With Tyreek Hill out, I expect more balls to be thrown the resurgent Waller’s way.

RAMS @ RAVENS

Rams Team Total Over 26.5 points

The well-respected metric DVOA has the Rams rated as the league’s No. 1 offense. They now come off of extra rest and a disappointing loss to face a depleted Ravens defense that has gotten thrashed in recent weeks. Look for the Rams to light up the scoreboard.

SEAHAWKS @ JAGUARS

Sam Darnold Over 239.5 passing yards

The Seahawks have a beat-up secondary, so they might need to throw a lot (and score a lot) to keep up offensively. Darnold is averaging 250 passing yards per game. I like his Over here.

TITANS @ RAIDERS

Titans +0.5 First Quarter

The last time the Raiders won a playoff game was in 2002 against the Titans, and that’s about the most interesting tidbit I can think of regarding this game between two dreadful teams. Taking a half point in the first quarter is ultra valuable in what is essentially a 15-minute game for betting purposes. That’s the way I would go.

BENGALS @ PACKERS

Packers Team Total Over 29.5 points

There's still uncertainty about who will play quarterback for the Bengals, as they just acquired veteran Joe Flacco in a trade with the Browns. But whoever is under center won’t be able to help cure what is a dreadful Bengals defense. The Packers are off of a bye and haven’t won since Week 2. I think they get back on track by scoring 30 points or more.

49ERS @ BUCCANEERS

49ers +3

This game should be close because every Bucs game is close. Their four wins so far have come by a combined nine points, so expecting them to win by more than a field goal is asking a lot. These are fairly even teams. The 49ers have extra rest, having not played since Thursday night. I’ll take the points here.

LIONS @ CHIEFS

Patrick Mahomes Over 259.5 passing yards

The Chiefs, despite the loss in Jacksonville on Monday night, continue to look more and more like the old Chiefs on offense. The return of speedster Xavier Worthy has this offense looking fast and explosive — a combination that could mean trouble for the Lions, as they deal with a cluster of key injuries to their secondary.

MONDAY, OCT. 13

BILLS @ FALCONS

James Cook Under 16.5 rushing attempts

The Falcons have been sneaky good on defense so far this season, allowing only one rushing touchdown and surrendering only two 60-plus yard rushers so far. If the Bills are going to move the ball, it likely won’t be with an abundance of carries for Cook. Let’s go under 16.5 attempts.

BEARS @ COMMANDERS

Bears +4.5

The Bears have responded from an 0-2 start and now look to go over .500, as they try to avenge the miraculous Hail Mary loss from last year to the Commanders. Coming off of a bye, I think Bears head coach Ben Johnson is a smart enough offensive mind to scheme up a way to keep this game close to the very end. I like the Bears to cover.

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.