National Football League 2025 NFL Week 2 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers Published Sep. 11, 2025 5:20 p.m. ET

Wise weekly wagers … what would an NFL bettor want worse?

Alliteration aside, the NFL season is underway, meaning bettors across the nation are ready to dole out some cash on a weekly basis.

That's where I come in.

Each week, I will deliver my favorite bet from each and every game on the NFL schedule.

Welcome to Will's Wagers.

(All times ET)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 11

COMMANDERS @ PACKERS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

Commanders +0.5 in the third quarter

We discussed last week how the Packers are one of the rare teams that choose to take the ball when they win the coin toss. Chances are, the Packers start the game on offense, meaning the Commanders likely start the third quarter on offense, making taking this half of a point extremely valuable.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 14

BILLS @ JETS (1 p.m., CBS)

Jets +6.5

With Josh Allen, the Bills have been one of the premier teams in the league. Meanwhile, the Jets haven’t made the playoffs since 2010. However, the last three road games against the Jets for Allen and the Bills have led to two Jets wins and a 23-20 Bills win last year when the Jets missed two field goals. Look for another close one here.

GIANTS @ COWBOYS (1 p.m., FOX)

Cowboys -4.5

EXTRA: Jaxson Dart 22-1 Rookie of the Year

If CeeDee Lamb catches one of several balls he dropped in the opener against the Eagles, this is likely a 1-0 Cowboys team, with everyone discussing how good it looked in Week 1. The Cowboys were every bit as good as the defending champs last week, and at home with extra rest, I expect them to top the inferior Giants.

BROWNS @ RAVENS (1 p.m., CBS)

Joe Flacco Over 240.5 passing yards

With the Browns as double-digit underdogs, Flacco will likely throw plenty to play catch-up throughout most of the game. The Ravens just gave up nearly 400 yards passing last week to the Bills. Look for the Browns to try to replicate that same game plan.

JAGUARS @ BENGALS (1 p.m., CBS)

Jaguars +3.5

A rematch of the 2019 national title game at quarterback, as Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence were also No. 1 overall picks in back-to-back years. I like taking the points here. The Bengals have been notoriously slow starters in September and had a dreadful stat sheet in Week 1. Last week, the Bengals had only seven second-half yards and just 141 total yards overall. I expect this one to come down to the wire.

RAMS @ TITANS (1 p.m., CBS)

Under 41.5 points scored

Both teams played in ugly, low-scoring games in Week 1, and I expect more of the same this week. The Rams won 14-9 and the Titans lost 20-12, with both offenses looking rusty and the defenses looking sharp for both of these teams heading into Week 2. It’s hard to see 42 points being scored.

BEARS @ LIONS (1 p.m., FOX)

Jared Goff Under 250.5 passing yards

Bears head coach Ben Johnson returns to Detroit, where he spent three years as Lions offensive coordinator. I would expect Johnson to have some intel on Lions quarterback Jared Goff and slow down a Detroit offense that looked much worse in its first game without Johnson in Week 1 against the Packers.

49ERS @ SAINTS (1 p.m., FOX)

Under 40.5 points scored

Mac Jones starts at quarterback for the 49ers, whose offense is already decimated by injuries. While Jones is starting because of an injury to Brock Purdy, Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler is starting because Derek Carr retired in the offseason. We've got two backup quarterbacks essentially and two teams who played 17-13 and 20-13 games in Week 1. I think we get yet another defensive struggle in this one.

SEAHAWKS @ STEELERS (1 p.m., FOX)

Over 3.5 total field goals made

Aaron Rodgers turned back the clock last week, throwing four touchdowns against his former team in a 34-32 win over the Jets. However, with only 4.8 air yards per attempt, the Steelers offense was more dink and dunk than the stats suggest. This means more field goal attempts might be in play going forward. There were nine field goal attempts combined in the games the Steelers and Seahawks played in Week 1. I think settling for three happens a lot here as well.

PATRIOTS @ DOLPHINS (1 p.m., CBS)

Dolphins moneyline

Wouldn’t it be typical NFL for the team that looked the worst a week ago to come out and win? Often times, the teams that looked awful the week prior come out with their best performance the following week. And Miami in the summer is still a difficult place to play, considering the heat and humidity of South Florida. It’s ugly, but I’m going with the Fins.

PANTHERS @ CARDINALS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Panthers team total Under 18.5

It was ugly last week for the Panthers, who only scored three points until getting in the end zone late when their game against the Jaguars was well out of reach. Meanwhile, the Cardinals held the Saints to 13 points and featured a new, improved defense that was rebuilt through the draft and free agency. I expect the Cards to stifle the Panthers and improve to 2-0.

BRONCOS @ COLTS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

RJ Harvey anytime TD scorer

We cashed easily last week on Harvey Over 34.5 rushing yards. Let’s take it a step further this week. The rookie running back looked dynamic and explosive in the Week 1 win over the Titans. I expect him to be the lead back soon for the Broncos and think he finds the end zone in Week 2.

EAGLES @ CHIEFS (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Over 46.5 points scored

These teams have met twice recently in the Super Bowl, with 38-35 and 44-20 as the final scores of those two games. The Chiefs defense has regressed since the start of last season, and it was gashed for 6.5 yards per play in a Week 1 loss to the Chargers. Meanwhile, the Eagles won their opener 24-20, but were bailed out by a number of costly drops by Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. I think we’ll see some offense in this one.

FALCONS @ VIKINGS (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Falcons +3.5

The Vikings are now 15-3 in the regular season since the start of last season, but nine of those wins are by just one score. One of their wins last year that wasn’t by one score was against the Falcons. That game ended up 42-21. However, in that matchup, the Falcons racked up nearly 500 yards of offense but were undone by a -3 turnover differential. The Vikings might win, but with a rookie at quarterback, take the points in what should be a close game.

MONDAY, SEPT 15

BUCCANEERS @ TEXANS (7 p.m., ABC/ESPN)

Texans moneyline

Both of these teams have become perennial division winners, with six straight division titles combined between the two teams. I’ll take the home team here. Houston is also the more desperate squad, at 0-1. Tampa Bay, on the other hand, is 1-0. But they're pretty much two even teams.

CHARGERS @ RAIDERS (10 p.m., ESPN)

Ashton Jeanty Under 68.5 rushing yards

We won last week on Jeanty Over attempts, as the rookie carried the rock 19 times. However, those 19 rushes only led to 38 yards vs. the Patriots. He draws a Chargers defense that allowed just 41 rushing yards to running backs last week, as L.A. defeated the Chiefs. Jeanty might be special, but he also might be overpriced in terms of yardage due to a shaky offensive line.

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

