2025 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Cowboys Make a Trade With the Bengals

We're in the home stretch of NFL trade season.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make a deal in order to strengthen their rosters for the second half of the season, or sell high on players who might hit free agency in the offseason.

With the final countdown to the deadline on, here are all the latest trades and rumors across the league.

Nov. 4

Cowboys add a linebacker

Dallas is trading a seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals for linebacker Logan Wilson, according to NFL Media. Wilson, who previously requested a trade, has totaled 46 combined tackles, four passes defended and one fumble recovery this season; he has registered 100-plus combined tackles in each of the last four complete seasons. Wilson is in the second season of a four-year, $36 million contract. The now-3-5-1 Cowboys are 31st in the NFL in opponent total yards (397.4 per game) and opponent points (30.8 per game).

Nov. 3

Jerry Jones says Cowboys have made a trade

The Cowboys have made a trade, but Jerry Jones won't share who the team acquired. In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Cowboys owner and general manager said that they made a deal they can't announce yet.

"Immediately, it will have him on the field," he said, "and it will address some of the things that have been our shortcomings."

"We've made one (trade)," Jones added. "We possibly could make two more, and I'm going to wait and let you read about that when we send the papers in tomorrow."

Ravens add edge rusher from Titans

Baltimore is bolstering its defensive line ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, agreeing to a deal with the Titans for edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones for a conditional fifth-round pick, per ESPN.

The Eagles have acquired Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips for a 2026 third-round pick, per ESPN. Phillips, 26, was arguably one of the top names available ahead of the trade deadline. The 2021 first-round pick has three sacks this season, ranking 11th at his position in pressures (32, per Pro Football Focus) and seventh in run-stop win rate (31%).

You can read more about the Eagles' trade for Phillips here.

Nov. 1

Eagles add CB Jaire Alexander

Philadelphia has acquired the two-time Pro Bowler from the Ravens for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick, per ESPN. Baltimore is also sending a 2027 seventh-rounder to Philadelphia as part of the trade.

Alexander, who signed a one-year deal with the Ravens after being released by the Packers in June, has only appeared in two games this season, logging five combined tackles. He's the second defensive back that the Eagles have acquired this week; they also added CB Michael Carter II from the Jets. The Eagles are 18th in the NFL in opponent passing yards (215.9 per game) and sit atop the NFC East headed into Week 9.

Oct. 29

Myles Garrett not being made available by Browns

Don't expect the Browns to trade away their best player. In fact, there's "no chance" Cleveland would trade Garrett, per ESPN, with a source adding that there's a better chance of winning the lottery. Garrett, 29, has arguably been the best edge rusher in the NFL since the turn of the decade. Garrett is tied for the league lead in sacks this season (10.0). However, Garrett's success hasn't translated into success for the Browns. Cleveland is at the bottom of the AFC North entering Week 9, with Garrett showing his frustration on the sideline in the waning moments of its most recent loss. Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million extension over the offseason after requesting a trade.

Oct. 28

Patriots, Steelers agree to deal for DB Kyle Dugger

The Pats have sent Dugger to the Steelers in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Dugger, a second-round pick by New England in 2020, spent over four seasons with the team, totaling 441 tackles and nine interceptions in 81 games.

Patriots, 49ers agree to deal for DE Keion White

The Pats have sent White to the 49ers in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. After losing superstar Nick Bosa to a season-ending ACL tear, San Francisco sacrificed a draft pick to help patch up that position. White is midway through his third season with New England, who drafted him in the second round in 2023. He has 88 total tackles and 10 tackles for loss in 38 games.

Star Jets players drawing interest

Despite the Jets just picking up their first win of the season in Week 8, a few teams are inquiring about some of their best players, including defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and running back Breece Hall, per NFL Media. The Jets would need a huge offer to move Williams, while it's unknown if they're willing to move Hall. Hall, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, has been a popular speculated trade candidate ahead of the deadline. However, an assistant general manager told FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano that the Jets are "not serious" about being sellers yet.

Rashid Shaheed most likely Saints wide receiver to get traded

The Saints have a few wideouts, including Chris Olave and Brandin Cooks, who have been rumored to be on the trade block, but Rashid Shaheed is the likeliest to get moved "if the compensation were fair or right," according to ESPN. Shaheed is in the final year of his rookie contract and his game-changing speed has seemingly made him a popular trade deadline target. The fourth-year receiver has 39 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown not expected to get traded

Brown hasn't been shy about expressing his frustrations with how Philly's offense has played this season, but the Eagles aren't expected to move on from him at the deadline, ESPN reported. Brown is currently on pace to put up some of the worst stats of his seven-year career this season. He has 29 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns in seven games, with the latter two stats tracking to be the worst of his career outside of his injury-shortened 2021 campaign. Brown was absent from the Eagles' Week 8 win over the Giants due to a hamstring injury, but the team is planning for him to return to the lineup following their Week 9 bye.

Oct. 27

Jaguars say WR Brian Thomas Jr. is not available

Jacksonville has "no plans to move Brian Thomas," according to head coach Liam Coen. "I've got a lot of confidence in him," Coen added. Coen's statement came after a recent report from The Athletic that claimed the Jags were taking offers on Thomas, though unlikely to move him. The 2024 first-round pick has had a relatively underwhelming 2025 campaign, but he still leads the team in receiving yards (365) on 27 receptions with one touchdown.

