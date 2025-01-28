National Football League 2025 NFL Pro Bowl odds: Will the NFC or AFC dominate? Updated Jan. 28, 2025 2:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While fans and bettors anticipate Super Bowl LIX on FOX — one of the biggest betting events of the year — they can place their wagers on the Pro Bowl action in the meantime.

The Pro Bowl game kicks off Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

Let's look at the odds on DraftKings Sportsbooks as of Jan. 28.

Dodgeball Winning Conference

ADVERTISEMENT

NFC: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70)

AFC: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70)

Flag Football Game Winning Conference

NFC: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70)

AFC: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70)

On the NFC side, the roster features Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and Cowboys return specialist KaVontae Turpin.

Some of the AFC superstars include Buffalo QB Josh Allen, Cincinnati receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Denver linebacker Nik Bonitto and Steelers kicker Chris Boswell.

As the sports world prepares to descend upon Orlando for the league's exhibition game, one of the biggest stories leading up to the weekend has been the Patrick Mahomes snub.

For the first time since being named the Chiefs' starter — and weeks before he led his team to its third straight Super Bowl — he did not make the Pro Bowl roster.

"He might not laugh right now, but he'll get the last laugh," co-host LeSean McCoy said recently on "The Facility" regarding the snub.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more