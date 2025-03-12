National Football League 2025 NFL Draft odds: Tetairoa McMillan favored to be first receiver drafted Published Mar. 12, 2025 2:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As April's NFL Draft approaches, fans are diving into various betting markets for the big event.

Bettors can wager on which team will make the first pick, which player will be drafted No. 1 and more.

But folks can also put their dollars behind which player at certain positions will be the first drafted.

Let's look at the odds for the first drafted wide receiver at Caesars Sportsbook as of March 12.

First drafted wide receiver 2025 NFL Draft

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona: -225 (bet $10 to win $14.44 total)

Matthew Golden, Texas: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Luther Burden, Missouri: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Elic Ayomanor, Stanford: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Isaiah Bond, Texas: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Tre Harris, Ole Miss: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Noticeably, one name that doesn't appear on the oddsboard is Travis Hunter.

The Colorado star and 2024 Heisman winner made his mark in college football, excelling at both cornerback and wide receiver. In most mock drafts, the two-way star is projected to be a top draft pick.

However, some analysts predict that Hunter's skill set will be best used on the defensive side of the ball at the next level.

"I think, personally, he's a defensive back," Super Bowl champion and former NFL defensive end Will Blackmon said on "Speak." "At Boston College, I played both sides of the football … and over time, it was a lot.

"It's a matter of where he gets drafted. You don't want to go out there and not have a quarterback and play receiver. So I think for him to go and play cornerback is going to be the best option for him."

With Hunter absent, the first name that appears on the board is Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan.

In 2024, McMillan had 84 receptions, 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns.

During the 2023 season, he tallied 90 catches, 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Joel Klatt's five biggest takeaways from the NFL Combine

The Longhorns' Matthew Golden is second at +175. At the NFL combine, Golden recorded the fastest 40-yard dash, clocking in at 4.29 seconds.

"His run at the combine improved his stock and I really like his game," FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt said on "The Joel Klatt Show." "All these NFL evaluators are gonna are be like, ‘OK, guess what? We need fast players.’

"He's not just a track star, he makes plays. The passing game for Texas largely ran through Matthew Golden."

