2025 NFL Draft odds: Tetairoa McMillan favored to be first receiver drafted
As April's NFL Draft approaches, fans are diving into various betting markets for the big event.
Bettors can wager on which team will make the first pick, which player will be drafted No. 1 and more.
But folks can also put their dollars behind which player at certain positions will be the first drafted.
Let's look at the odds for the first drafted wide receiver at Caesars Sportsbook as of March 12.
First drafted wide receiver 2025 NFL Draft
Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona: -225 (bet $10 to win $14.44 total)
Matthew Golden, Texas: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Luther Burden, Missouri: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Elic Ayomanor, Stanford: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Isaiah Bond, Texas: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Tre Harris, Ole Miss: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Noticeably, one name that doesn't appear on the oddsboard is Travis Hunter.
The Colorado star and 2024 Heisman winner made his mark in college football, excelling at both cornerback and wide receiver. In most mock drafts, the two-way star is projected to be a top draft pick.
However, some analysts predict that Hunter's skill set will be best used on the defensive side of the ball at the next level.
"I think, personally, he's a defensive back," Super Bowl champion and former NFL defensive end Will Blackmon said on "Speak." "At Boston College, I played both sides of the football … and over time, it was a lot.
"It's a matter of where he gets drafted. You don't want to go out there and not have a quarterback and play receiver. So I think for him to go and play cornerback is going to be the best option for him."
With Hunter absent, the first name that appears on the board is Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan.
In 2024, McMillan had 84 receptions, 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns.
During the 2023 season, he tallied 90 catches, 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Longhorns' Matthew Golden is second at +175. At the NFL combine, Golden recorded the fastest 40-yard dash, clocking in at 4.29 seconds.
"His run at the combine improved his stock and I really like his game," FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt said on "The Joel Klatt Show." "All these NFL evaluators are gonna are be like, ‘OK, guess what? We need fast players.’
"He's not just a track star, he makes plays. The passing game for Texas largely ran through Matthew Golden."
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 NFL free agency grades: Evaluating the major signings, extensions, trades
2025 NFL compensatory picks: Ravens, Cowboys and Dolphins lead way with 4
Joey Bosa signs with Bills, despite reported interest from 49ers, Dolphins
-
2025 NFL Draft: Why Kurt Warner ranks Cam Ward ahead of Shedeur Sanders
Seahawks fill QB void with Sam Darnold. Is he an upgrade over Geno Smith?
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds: Miami's Cam Ward separating from pack
-
Does spending big in NFL free agency work? Here's what the past 10 years say
QB Daniel Jones agrees to deal with Colts, will compete with Anthony Richardson
Top 100 2025 NFL free agents: QB Sam Darnold to Seahawks
-
2025 NFL free agency grades: Evaluating the major signings, extensions, trades
2025 NFL compensatory picks: Ravens, Cowboys and Dolphins lead way with 4
Joey Bosa signs with Bills, despite reported interest from 49ers, Dolphins
-
2025 NFL Draft: Why Kurt Warner ranks Cam Ward ahead of Shedeur Sanders
Seahawks fill QB void with Sam Darnold. Is he an upgrade over Geno Smith?
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds: Miami's Cam Ward separating from pack
-
Does spending big in NFL free agency work? Here's what the past 10 years say
QB Daniel Jones agrees to deal with Colts, will compete with Anthony Richardson
Top 100 2025 NFL free agents: QB Sam Darnold to Seahawks