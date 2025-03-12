National Football League 2025 NFL Draft odds: Armand Membou favored to be first offensive lineman drafted Updated Apr. 2, 2025 2:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL Draft is a few weeks away, and fans are diving into various betting markets for the big event, including which player at certain positions will be the first drafted.

Let's look at the odds for the first drafted offensive lineman at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 2.

First Offensive Lineman Selected

Armand Membou, Missouri: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Will Campbell, LSU: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Kelvin Banks, Jr., Texas: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Josh Simmons, Ohio State: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Tyler Booker, Alabama: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Grey Zabel, North Dakota State: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Emery Jones Jr., LSU: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Donovan Jackson, Ohio State: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

For bettors mulling over where to put their money in this market, here's context for you: Both Jason McIntyre and Rob Rang have Will Campbell coming off the board before slight favorite Armand Membou.

"The Saints are in rebuilding mode," FOX Sports betting analyst J-Mac wrote in his most recent mock draft about New Orleans selecting Campbell ninth. "And this pick should be with the RT spot in mind, in the event that Ryan Ramczyk retires, as has been speculated."

Membou, according to McIntyre, could land in Los Angeles with the No. 26 pick.

"Now that the Rams have figured out their QB situation, the OL needs work. They potentially have three free agents on the OL, and Membou can play guard or tackle."

NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang predicts Campbell will go fourth to the Patriots and that San Francisco will select Membou at No. 11.

"Campbell lacks elite measurables, but he's as pro-ready as this class gets at tackle, projecting as Drake Maye's immediate and long-term blindside protector," Rang wrote.

NFL owners have tabled proposal to ban the Tush Push at league meetings

And if Membou goes to the 49ers, according to Rang, quarterback Brock Purdy could benefit from the lineman's presence.

"At just 20-years-old, Membou is still learning the subtleties of the game, but he's agile and powerful, projecting as an immediate upgrade at right tackle and a quality candidate to succeed Trent Williams (when necessary) as Brock Purdy's blindside protector."

