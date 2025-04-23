National Football League
2025 NFL Draft guest announcers: Complete list by team
2025 NFL Draft guest announcers: Complete list by team

Updated Apr. 23, 2025 1:48 p.m. ET

Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft will soon begin in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where, for the first time in league history, every franchise holds a first-round pick. While the top end of this class may not boast many elite prospects, the depth in the middle rounds—particularly on Day 2—looks promising, with numerous players who could step into starting roles right away.

Continuing a growing tradition, Day 2 of the draft will feature both former and active NFL players announcing selections live in Green Bay. All 32 organizations will have at least one special guest to handle the announcements, and the host Packers plan to welcome a sizable roster of alumni for their own Day 2 picks.

How many guest announcers are there at the NFL Draft?

There are a total of 40 guest announcers at this year's NFL Draft. This includes 29 teams with one representative each, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks with two each, and the Green Bay Packers bringing seven former (or active) players.

2025 NFL Draft Day 1 Guest Announcers

Former Green Bay Packers players Mason Crosby, Ahman Green, James Jones, Clay Matthews and Jordy Nelson will help NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell open the NFL Draft.

In addition to the Packers players, 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Arik Armstead will announce the Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick.

2025 NFL Draft Day 2 Guest Announcers

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

  • Keith Brooking

Baltimore Ravens

  • Jason Brown

Buffalo Bills

  • Lee Evans

NFL Draft Preview & Best Bets With Todd McShay

NFL Draft Preview & Best Bets With Todd McShay

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

  • Dez White

Cincinnati Bengals

  • Tim Krumrie

Cleveland Browns

  • Joe Thomas

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

  • Montee Ball

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

  • Owen Daniels

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • T.J. Slaughter

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Dante Hall

Las Vegas Raiders

  • Steve Wisniewski

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

  • Stu Voigt

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

  • Jason Sehorn

New York Jets

  • John Abraham

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Lynn Swann

San Francisco 49ers

  • Julian Peterson

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Simeon Rice

Tennessee Titans

  • Keith Bulluck

Washington Commanders

  • Gary Clark

When is the NFL Draft?

The annual NFL Draft is scheduled to be held from Thursday, April 24, 2025, to Saturday, April 26, 2025. This year's draft is the 90th edition and will be held inside and around Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers. The Tennessee Titans hold the first pick in the draft. They are followed by the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

