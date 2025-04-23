National Football League 2025 NFL Draft guest announcers: Complete list by team Updated Apr. 23, 2025 1:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft will soon begin in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where, for the first time in league history, every franchise holds a first-round pick. While the top end of this class may not boast many elite prospects, the depth in the middle rounds—particularly on Day 2—looks promising, with numerous players who could step into starting roles right away.

Continuing a growing tradition, Day 2 of the draft will feature both former and active NFL players announcing selections live in Green Bay. All 32 organizations will have at least one special guest to handle the announcements, and the host Packers plan to welcome a sizable roster of alumni for their own Day 2 picks.

How many guest announcers are there at the NFL Draft?

There are a total of 40 guest announcers at this year's NFL Draft. This includes 29 teams with one representative each, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks with two each, and the Green Bay Packers bringing seven former (or active) players.

2025 NFL Draft Day 1 Guest Announcers

Former Green Bay Packers players Mason Crosby, Ahman Green, James Jones, Clay Matthews and Jordy Nelson will help NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell open the NFL Draft.

In addition to the Packers players, 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Arik Armstead will announce the Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick.

2025 NFL Draft Day 2 Guest Announcers

Keith Brooking

Jason Brown

Lee Evans

Dez White

Tim Krumrie

Joe Thomas

Montee Ball

Mason Crosby

Ahman Green

James Jones

Jerry Kramer

Clay Matthews

Jordy Nelson

Dave Robinson

Owen Daniels

T.J. Slaughter

Dante Hall

Steve Wisniewski

Stu Voigt

Jason Sehorn

John Abraham

Lynn Swann

Julian Peterson

Shaun Alexander

Richard Sherman

Simeon Rice

Keith Bulluck

Gary Clark

When is the NFL Draft?

The annual NFL Draft is scheduled to be held from Thursday, April 24, 2025, to Saturday, April 26, 2025. This year's draft is the 90th edition and will be held inside and around Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers . The Tennessee Titans hold the first pick in the draft. They are followed by the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants .

