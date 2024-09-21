National Football League 2024 NFL Week 3 Blazin' 5: Can Bo Nix, Broncos compete with Buccaneers? Published Sep. 21, 2024 12:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 3 of the NFL season features a matchup between the Broncos and the Buccaneers on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Can rookie quarterback Bo Nix lead his team to an upset over veteran QB Baker Mayfield & Co. in Tampa Bay?

Colin Cowherd breaks down that game and then some in this week's Blazin' 5.

(All times ET)

Sunday, Sept. 22

Giants @ Browns (-6.5)

1 p.m., FOX

Colin's pick, score prediction: Giants +6.5 (Giants win, 24-23)

Colin's thoughts: "How much better is Deshaun Watson than Daniel Jones this year? I'm not sure he is. The 6.5 is way too many points. This Cleveland team's a fraud."

Broncos @ Buccaneers (-6.5)

1 p.m., FOX

Colin's pick, score prediction: Broncos +6.5 (Buccaneers win, 27-26)

Colin's thoughts: "The Broncos are a really desperate team, and they've got talent, but this is about the Bucs. They were outgained by Detroit by 250 yards. They were 2-for-10 on third down. Their defense is all beat up. This is the weakest defense Denver will face. So Broncos are gonna cover here."

Dolphins @ Seahawks (-4.5)

4:05 p.m, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Seahawks -4.5 (Seahawks win, 28-17)

Colin's thoughts: "This story is about Seattle. Seattle has the highest-rated defense in the league according to PFF. It was near the bottom last year with the same dudes. They're allowing four yards a play — second-best in the NFL. It's not about Geno Smith and DK Metcalf. This is an excellent defense."

Week 3 Blazin' 5: Falcons upset Chiefs, Giants stun Browns, Seahawks defeat Dolphins

Chiefs @ Falcons (+3)

8:20 p.m., NBC

Colin's pick, score prediction: Falcons +3 (Falcons win, 27-24)

Colin's thoughts: "Here's my upset of the week. I think Atlanta's a good team. I told Philadelphia fans, 'When the Falcons beat you, take a deep breath.’ They've got one of the best O-lines. Excellent running back room — could be the best running back room in the league."

Monday, Sept. 23

Jaguars @ Bills (-5)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Colin's pick, score prediction: Jaguars +5 (Jaguars win, 26-24)

Colin's thoughts: "The Jaguars got off to a slow start. Trevor Lawrence is completing 51% of his throws. Do you really think that's what he is? No, that's not what he is. The Jaguars offense is a big-play offense; they'll be fine. Bills have major injuries. I like Buffalo, but five points seems like way too much."

